World War One memorial plaque unveiled at St Albans City Station

PUBLISHED: 17:00 27 July 2019

Thameslink and Great Northern Managing Director Tom Moran gives a speech before a ribbon cutting of the history panel. Picture: Nina Morgan

Archant

A tribute to fallen railway workers has been unveiled at St Albans City Station.

St Albans mayor Janet Smith explores the St Albans Signal Box Trust garden. Picture: Nina MorganSt Albans mayor Janet Smith explores the St Albans Signal Box Trust garden. Picture: Nina Morgan

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) staff gathered with Royal British Legion members and local dignitaries on Wednesday, July 24, to reveal the history panel and memorial, which also marks 150 years since the station opened in 1868.

It is in the waiting room on platform one and lists the name, rank and regiment of railway workers who died during the First World War.

There is also a larger version of the memorial at the St Albans South Signal Box.

It was all researched and developed by the St Albans Signal Box Preservation Trust and the recently formed Bedford to St Albans Community Rail Partnership (CRP), and designed by Les O'Leary.

A memorial to St Albans servicemen has been installed at the Signal Box. A smaller version is also included in the history panel at St Albans City station. Picture: Nina MorganA memorial to St Albans servicemen has been installed at the Signal Box. A smaller version is also included in the history panel at St Albans City station. Picture: Nina Morgan

CRPs are being set up across the GTR network to encourage involvement with the railway, for example maintaining floral displays and creating community art schemes.

CRP line officer Andy Buckley said: "It's important to remember the sacrifice and the history that goes with both the railway and the community it serves."

Following a ribbon cutting ceremony, St Albans mayor Janet Smith read out the names on the plaque, a silence was observed by the attendees, the Last Post was played, and wreaths were laid.

A memorial panel has been installed at the St Albans Signal Box Trust. This memorial also features in the history panel at the station. Picture: Nina MorganA memorial panel has been installed at the St Albans Signal Box Trust. This memorial also features in the history panel at the station. Picture: Nina Morgan

Cllr Smith said: "It was a great honour to be invited to the unveiling of the new history panel at St Albans City station, especially as it pays tribute to the railway staff who lost their lives in the First World War.

"To read out the names of those lost was very moving indeed."

Signal Box trustee Richard Kirk said: "The trust is pleased and honoured that our history panel has been put on display at the station for all to see, especially as we have been able to incorporate a copy of our World War One memorial as well as publicising the restoration and public openings of the signal box."

On the same day The Signal Box Preservation Trust signed up to become a station partner with the Bedford to St Albans CRP and recieved £500 from Thameslink for doing so.

Thameslink gave St Albans Signal Box Preservation Trust £500 following the signing of the Station Partnership. Picture: Nina MorganThameslink gave St Albans Signal Box Preservation Trust £500 following the signing of the Station Partnership. Picture: Nina Morgan

Thameslink and Great Northern managing director, Tom Moran, said: "We are proud to celebrate St Albans City Station's long history. The trustees and CRP have worked hard to produce a well-researched timeline of the station's history, paying tribute to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice during the Great War."

