Trains disrupted after engineering works at St Albans station

Thameslink train services are affected by engineering works at St Albans City station. Picture: Danny Loo ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Thameslink services going through St Albans City station are being delayed, cancelled or revised because of engineering works.

This incident mainly affects services heading from London St Pancras towards St Albans, Luton and Bedford.

Services which usually terminate at St Albans may be revised to finish their journeys before they reach the affected area.

The disruption is expected to last until 1.30pm.