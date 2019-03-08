Advanced search

Trains disrupted after engineering works at St Albans station

PUBLISHED: 12:56 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:56 11 November 2019

Thameslink train services are affected by engineering works at St Albans City station. Picture: Danny Loo

Thameslink train services are affected by engineering works at St Albans City station. Picture: Danny Loo

©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Thameslink services going through St Albans City station are being delayed, cancelled or revised because of engineering works.

You may also want to watch:

This incident mainly affects services heading from London St Pancras towards St Albans, Luton and Bedford.

Services which usually terminate at St Albans may be revised to finish their journeys before they reach the affected area.

The disruption is expected to last until 1.30pm.

Most Read

Thousands expected at St Albans Christmas street party

The St Albans Christmas Cracker Street Festival last year. Picture: St Albans district council

St Albans road closed earlier due to car crash

A road is closed in St Albans after a crash on the Park Street roundabout. Picture: Archant

All change for St Albans city centre businesses

Romeland Interiors is replacing Hannah Couzens Photography on London Road. Picture: Aitchison Raffety

Emergency services called to crash in London Colney

The A1081 London Colney bypass is closed following a crash between a car and a lorry. Picture: Archant

Trains disrupted after engineering works at St Albans station

Thameslink train services are affected by engineering works at St Albans City station. Picture: Danny Loo

Most Read

Thousands expected at St Albans Christmas street party

The St Albans Christmas Cracker Street Festival last year. Picture: St Albans district council

St Albans road closed earlier due to car crash

A road is closed in St Albans after a crash on the Park Street roundabout. Picture: Archant

All change for St Albans city centre businesses

Romeland Interiors is replacing Hannah Couzens Photography on London Road. Picture: Aitchison Raffety

Emergency services called to crash in London Colney

The A1081 London Colney bypass is closed following a crash between a car and a lorry. Picture: Archant

Trains disrupted after engineering works at St Albans station

Thameslink train services are affected by engineering works at St Albans City station. Picture: Danny Loo

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Can you help local families spend their final Christmas at home together?

Mandy Basey was able to spend Christmas at home with her husband Kevin, daughter Laura and son James thanks to Rennie Grove Hospice Care. Picture: Rennie Grove

St Albans City get tough away draw in FA Trophy

Albert Adu scored the winner on St Albans City's last trip to Welling United. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Trains disrupted after engineering works at St Albans station

Thameslink train services are affected by engineering works at St Albans City station. Picture: Danny Loo

St Albans and Harpenden remember ‘those who gave their lives for freedom’

Remembrance Sunday services in Harpenden. Picture: Steve Collins

Should we charge other county councils more to use our fire service?

One person was trapped in a car after it overturned on the clockwise M25 carriageway between Junction 22 and Junction 23, and was freed by the fire service.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists