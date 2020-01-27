Advanced search

Three people arrested at St Albans station for suspected tresspassing and drug offences

PUBLISHED: 15:59 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:59 27 January 2020

Three men were arrested at St Albans City station in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Peter Alvey

Three men were arrested at St Albans City station in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Peter Alvey

Peter Alvey Photographer

British Transport Police arrested three people at St Albans City station in the early hours of this morning.

Officers were called at 2.44am today (Monday, January 27) to reports that a group of men were trespassing at St Albans station.

You may also want to watch:

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of trespassing, possession of a bladed article and possession of class B drugs.

Police also arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspected trespassing and possession of an offensive weapon, and a 19-year-old old man on suspicion of breaching a community order and for the theft of a bike.

They remain in police custody while enquiries continue.

Most Read

The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Community pulls together to help St Albans crash victim

A Just Giving page has been set up for Lee Hale who was seriously injured in the recent Holywell Hill, St Albans, crash. Picture: JustGiving

St Albans pub to get major refurbishment

The Victoria Victoria Street, St Albans. New licensees (L-R): Thomas Maloney and his father Tom Maloney look over the plans for the major refurbishment of The Victoria pub. Picture: Sean Dillow.

Man left with broken nose after videoed attack at Harpenden station

A screengrab of the assault at Harpenden station.

Three people arrested at St Albans station for suspected tresspassing and drug offences

Three men were arrested at St Albans City station in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Peter Alvey

Most Read

The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Community pulls together to help St Albans crash victim

A Just Giving page has been set up for Lee Hale who was seriously injured in the recent Holywell Hill, St Albans, crash. Picture: JustGiving

St Albans pub to get major refurbishment

The Victoria Victoria Street, St Albans. New licensees (L-R): Thomas Maloney and his father Tom Maloney look over the plans for the major refurbishment of The Victoria pub. Picture: Sean Dillow.

Man left with broken nose after videoed attack at Harpenden station

A screengrab of the assault at Harpenden station.

Three people arrested at St Albans station for suspected tresspassing and drug offences

Three men were arrested at St Albans City station in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Peter Alvey

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Man left with broken nose after videoed attack at Harpenden station

A screengrab of the assault at Harpenden station.

Three people arrested at St Albans station for suspected tresspassing and drug offences

Three men were arrested at St Albans City station in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Peter Alvey

Hertfordshire trio named in England’s squad ahead of Women’s Six Nations

England lift the 2019 Women's Six Nations trophy after completing the grand slam. Picture: STEVEN PASTON/PA

St Albans chef enters national sausage roll competition

A St Albans chef is entering The Great Sausage Roll Off 2020. Picture; Supplied

Colney Heath enjoy many happy returns as this trip to Arlesey Town ends in a big win

Chris Blunden crowned his move back to Colney Heath from Harpenden Town with the fifth goal against Arlesey Town. Picture: KARYN HADDON
Drive 24