Three people arrested at St Albans station for suspected tresspassing and drug offences

British Transport Police arrested three people at St Albans City station in the early hours of this morning.

Officers were called at 2.44am today (Monday, January 27) to reports that a group of men were trespassing at St Albans station.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of trespassing, possession of a bladed article and possession of class B drugs.

Police also arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspected trespassing and possession of an offensive weapon, and a 19-year-old old man on suspicion of breaching a community order and for the theft of a bike.

They remain in police custody while enquiries continue.