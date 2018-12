Disruption on trains between St Albans and St Pancras due to incident

St Albans City Station. Photo: DANNY LOO. Archant

There is disruption on trains between St Albans City and London St Pancras International due to an “operational incident”.

Trains may be cancelled or delayed between those two stations up until 1pm.

This is following an unknown incident on the 09.49 Sutton to St Albans service at City station, which caused platform 3 to be blocked.

To follow the incident on Twitter, use #StAlbans.