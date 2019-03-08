Browse and swap books at St Albans City station

Revenue control officer Daniela Nardi, station assistant Sharnice Miles and platform assistant Chris Parry celebrating the new book exchange at St Albans City station. Picture: Govia Thameslink Railway Archant

A book exchange has been launched at St Albans City station, enabling commuters to grab a book on the go.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rail users are encouraged to help themselves to books at the bookshelves situated on each platform of the station, and to drop off any unwanted books by handing them in to station staff.

You may also want to watch:

The book exchange was organised by station assistant and poet Sharnice Miles, 29. She said: "I feel reading is a lost art and I wanted to give something back to the community.

"It's been a little bit overwhelming because I wasn't expecting the huge response I have received, so I've been really grateful."

Sharnice cut the ribbon to officially unveil the book exchange on Thursday, July 18, along with Bedford author Tony Drury.

Thameslink and Great Northern managing director Tom Moran said: "I'm delighted there is such a variety of books available here for people to browse and help themselves to."