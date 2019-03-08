Advanced search

Browse and swap books at St Albans City station

PUBLISHED: 09:01 28 July 2019

Revenue control officer Daniela Nardi, station assistant Sharnice Miles and platform assistant Chris Parry celebrating the new book exchange at St Albans City station. Picture: Govia Thameslink Railway

Revenue control officer Daniela Nardi, station assistant Sharnice Miles and platform assistant Chris Parry celebrating the new book exchange at St Albans City station. Picture: Govia Thameslink Railway

A book exchange has been launched at St Albans City station, enabling commuters to grab a book on the go.

Rail users are encouraged to help themselves to books at the bookshelves situated on each platform of the station, and to drop off any unwanted books by handing them in to station staff.

The book exchange was organised by station assistant and poet Sharnice Miles, 29. She said: "I feel reading is a lost art and I wanted to give something back to the community.

"It's been a little bit overwhelming because I wasn't expecting the huge response I have received, so I've been really grateful."

Sharnice cut the ribbon to officially unveil the book exchange on Thursday, July 18, along with Bedford author Tony Drury.

Thameslink and Great Northern managing director Tom Moran said: "I'm delighted there is such a variety of books available here for people to browse and help themselves to."

