Railway lines from St Albans City to London closed

Thameslink Archant

A signalling system fault at St Albans City train station has closed southbound lines between Luton and London.

Because of this, trains may be delayed for up to an hour. The disruption is expected to last until 1pm.

Network Rail are on the way to inspect the fault.

