St Albans City ‘shocked and saddened’ by death of former player Mike Thalassitis

Former St Albans City footballer Michael Thalassitis has been found dead at the age of 26. Picture: Bob Wakeley Robert Walkley

St Albans City FC are “shocked and saddened” to hear about the death of former player Michael Thalassitis, who has been found dead at the age 26.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mike Thalassitis appeared on Love Island in 2017. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire Mike Thalassitis appeared on Love Island in 2017. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

The Love Island star – who helped the Saints retain their National League South status after signing for the football club in 2016 – was found dead on Friday night in a park near his childhood home in Edmonton, north London.

Mike – as he was known when he appeared on the ITV reality show in 2017 – began his career at Stevenage FC where he was given his first professional football contract in 2011 after impressing at youth level.

Michael Thalassitis scoring for St Albans City against Havant and Waterlooville in 2016. Picture: Bob Wakeley Michael Thalassitis scoring for St Albans City against Havant and Waterlooville in 2016. Picture: Bob Wakeley

The striker played for Boro six times before being released in May 2014, and signed for St Albans in January 2016 after stints at Bishop’s Stortford, Chelmsford City and Concord Rangers.

The Cyprus U19 and U21 international scored six goals in 13 starts in the National League South, with two appearances off the bench. He also played for the Saints once in the Herts Senior Cup and the Herts Charity Cup.

Responding to the news of his death, St Albans City tweeted: “Devastating news. St Albans City FC are shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Michael Thalassitis. The team, fans and all those who worked with Michael during his time at the club have very fond memories and pass on their deepest sympathies to his family & friends.”

Mike left for Margate after the end of the 2016 season, and also played for Hemel Hempstead Town and Welling United before signing his last football contract in February 2017 in a second spell at Margate.

Michael Thalassitis scored six goals for the Saints in 13 league starts. Picture: Leigh Page Michael Thalassitis scored six goals for the Saints in 13 league starts. Picture: Leigh Page

In the summer of that year he appeared on ITV’s Love Island, where he was affectionately known as ‘Muggy Mike’ after being a hit with the ladies.

In the wake of the news of his death, the show’s host, Caroline Flack, posted: “Mike... you were a total gentleman... I won’t forget that... it’s so sad... you will be missed. RIP.”

Mike Thalassitis found fame on the 2017 series of Love Island, and went on to star in Celebs Go Dating the following year. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire Mike Thalassitis found fame on the 2017 series of Love Island, and went on to star in Celebs Go Dating the following year. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

Last year, Mike – who was born in Edmonton – joined the fourth series of Channel 4’s Celebs Go Dating, and was being represented by Neon Management at the time of his death.

He had been planning to open a cafe called The Skillet in Loughton, Essex, with floral tributes left outside at the weekend.

Floral Tributes left outside the cafe in Loughton that Mike Thalassitis planned to open before he was found dead. Picture: Lewis Pennock/PA Wire Floral Tributes left outside the cafe in Loughton that Mike Thalassitis planned to open before he was found dead. Picture: Lewis Pennock/PA Wire

The cause of his death is not yet known, and Essex police are yet to release any information.