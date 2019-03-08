Advanced search

St Albans City FC launches business networking club

PUBLISHED: 06:59 25 October 2019

David Clarke will speak at St Albans City Football Club's business networking event. Picture: DANNY LOO

David Clarke will speak at St Albans City Football Club's business networking event. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

St Albans City Football Club has launched a networking group to share their experience with other local businesses.

The club is designed to share the benefits of The Saints' growth and brand, as well as raising awareness of the contribution they intend to make in the future.

The first networking event will be held at St Michael's Manor Hotel in Fishpool Street from 4pm to 6pm on Wednesday, November 13. Refreshments will be provided from the hotel's kitchens, including sandwiches, pastries, tea, coffee and soft drinks.

Club manager Ian Allinson will interview guest speaker David Clarke, who has worked in business and finance for more than 20 years. David has also had an international football career, representing Great Britain and England's Blind Football Team 144 times.

The evening costs £25 and tickets can be bought on the football club's website or by calling 01727 848914.

