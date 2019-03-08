St Albans 'City of Expertise' aims to help local businesses

A group of St Albans businesses is hosting an 'access to finance' workshop to help other businesses with financial solutions.

The workshop will be held by the 'City of Expertise' group at Aubrey Park Hotel in Redbourn from 8pm to 10pm on Thursday, September 19.

It will be led by a panel including Andrew Williamson, corporate finance partner at WMT LLP Chartered Accountants, Barclays UK regional director Ian Taylor and relationship director Kevin Allen, and David Zerny from Hertfordshire Growth Hub.

The panellists will seek to answer questions from local businesses on investments and best practice for financial management.

Ian Taylor said: "Members of the St Albans City of Expertise are always looking to add value to local businesses, offer support with the many challenges they face today as well as seek ways to help them grow and flourish."