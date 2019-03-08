Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans 'City of Expertise' aims to help local businesses

PUBLISHED: 11:28 21 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:28 21 August 2019

The access to finance workshop for St Albans businesses will be held at Aubrey Park Hotel in Redbourn. Picture: Google Street View

The access to finance workshop for St Albans businesses will be held at Aubrey Park Hotel in Redbourn. Picture: Google Street View

Archant

A group of St Albans businesses is hosting an 'access to finance' workshop to help other businesses with financial solutions.

The workshop will be held by the 'City of Expertise' group at Aubrey Park Hotel in Redbourn from 8pm to 10pm on Thursday, September 19.

You may also want to watch:

It will be led by a panel including Andrew Williamson, corporate finance partner at WMT LLP Chartered Accountants, Barclays UK regional director Ian Taylor and relationship director Kevin Allen, and David Zerny from Hertfordshire Growth Hub.

The panellists will seek to answer questions from local businesses on investments and best practice for financial management.

Ian Taylor said: "Members of the St Albans City of Expertise are always looking to add value to local businesses, offer support with the many challenges they face today as well as seek ways to help them grow and flourish."

Most Read

Van gets stuck on roundabout in St Albans crash

A van got stuck on a roundabout in St Albans. Picture: Steve Johnston

Inspector upholds council decision in St Albans planning breach

The planning decision for the Hatfield Road, St Albans, building was upheld by an inspector. Picture: SADC

St Albans Italian restaurateur serves up his last dish

Alberto Valota arrived in St Albans in the late 1970s after moving to London from his native Italy in 1969. Picture: John Culverhouse

Harpenden pub offering free pints for dog owners

A Harpenden pub is offering free drinks for people who bring their dog to the bar on National Dog Day. Picture: Suzanne Marshall

St Albans residents call for action on noise from Luton Airport

St Albans residents and MP Anne Main have called for a reduction in noise pollution from Luton Airport. Picture: DANNY LOO

Most Read

Van gets stuck on roundabout in St Albans crash

A van got stuck on a roundabout in St Albans. Picture: Steve Johnston

Inspector upholds council decision in St Albans planning breach

The planning decision for the Hatfield Road, St Albans, building was upheld by an inspector. Picture: SADC

St Albans Italian restaurateur serves up his last dish

Alberto Valota arrived in St Albans in the late 1970s after moving to London from his native Italy in 1969. Picture: John Culverhouse

Harpenden pub offering free pints for dog owners

A Harpenden pub is offering free drinks for people who bring their dog to the bar on National Dog Day. Picture: Suzanne Marshall

St Albans residents call for action on noise from Luton Airport

St Albans residents and MP Anne Main have called for a reduction in noise pollution from Luton Airport. Picture: DANNY LOO

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Welcome to the House of Fun! It’s Complete Madness in Radlett

Complete Madness will play The Radlett Centre. Picture: Supplied by SJB Marketing

Internationally acclaimed organist to perform bank holiday recital at St Albans Cathedral

St Albans Cathedral organ. Picture: Chris Christodoulou

St Albans ‘City of Expertise’ aims to help local businesses

The access to finance workshop for St Albans businesses will be held at Aubrey Park Hotel in Redbourn. Picture: Google Street View

St Albans Cathedral toilets twinned with others around the world

Soroptomists celebrate toilet twinning at St Albans Cathedral. Picture: St Albans Cathedral

Holiday firm boss bans homophobic or racist customers

Simon Altham, chief portfolio officer at Awaze UK, parent company of Hoseasons, opens up about inclusivity and diversity in the workplace. Picture: Ella Wilkinson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists