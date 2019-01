Delays between West Hampstead Thameslink and St Albans City

St Albans City Station. Photo: DANNY LOO. Archant

Trains running between West Hampstead Thameslink and St Albans City may be delayed by up to ten minutes this evening.

This is due to a safety inspection. The disruption is expected to last until 7pm.