Van gets stuck on roundabout in St Albans crash

PUBLISHED: 13:56 19 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:56 19 August 2019

A van got stuck on a roundabout in St Albans. Picture: Steve Johnston

Archant

Police were called after a van crashed in St Albans city centre - getting stuck on a roundabout.

The crash took place at 6.42am today on the roundabout which joins St Peter's Street with Hatfield Road.

No one was injured in the crash, but a police spokesman said there was "some damage to roadside furniture".

Highways officers were made aware, and police officers waited with the van while recovery was arranged.

