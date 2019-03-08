Van gets stuck on roundabout in St Albans crash
PUBLISHED: 13:56 19 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:56 19 August 2019
Police were called after a van crashed in St Albans city centre - getting stuck on a roundabout.
The crash took place at 6.42am today on the roundabout which joins St Peter's Street with Hatfield Road.
No one was injured in the crash, but a police spokesman said there was "some damage to roadside furniture".
Highways officers were made aware, and police officers waited with the van while recovery was arranged.