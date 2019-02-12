Advanced search

St Albans city centre redevelopment plans being drawn up by contractors following community review

PUBLISHED: 17:00 03 March 2019

How the CCOS site might look when the redevelopment is finished. Picture: St Albans district council

How the CCOS site might look when the redevelopment is finished. Picture: St Albans district council

Archant

Designs to redevelop an area in the heart of St Albans are a step closure to fruition.

Cllr Daly at the CCOS redevelopment site in St Albans. Picture: St Albans district councilCllr Daly at the CCOS redevelopment site in St Albans. Picture: St Albans district council

Following a community design review in January, St Albans district council (SADC) are putting together proposals for the City Centre Opportunity Site South (CCOS).

This is a £60million redevelopment around the Alban Arena, of the former police station on Victoria Road, a former NHS clinic on Civic Close and some adjoining land.

Private firm Angle Property had planning permission for two six storey buildings on the site, but new plans are being drawn up by SADC contractors after the authority bought the land in 2017.

The changed proposals may include a number of affordable and private homes, commercial space, and car parking.

Recommendations that came from the design review include the creation of more prominent corners, the use of Staffordshire blue brick or York stone, and buildings to enclosure a new public space on Victoria Street on its south and west side.

Portfolio holder for commercial and development, Cllr Julian Daly, said: “This is one of the most exciting and biggest developments the council has ever undertaken.

“It has the potential to completely transform a rundown part of the city to the benefit of all residents as well as creating much-needed new business space and housing.”

If SADC goes ahead after a cost analysis, the new designs will be reviewed again and will require a new planning application.

Cllr Daly added: “We are determined to make sure the development is of the highest quality possible and greatly adds to the vibrancy and character of St Albans.

“For that reason, we have taken a pause to reflect on the design and consider improvements rather than rush things through. I am confident that if we can make the costs work, this will result in a development that the community can be truly proud of shaping.”

In the meantime, asbestos is being removed from the former police station and NHS clinic before they are demolished in June.

SADC’s Cabinet was updated on the CCOS South designs on February 28.

To view the report visit, http://bit.ly/2XmVJtl

