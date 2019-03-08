New bus service to go between Oaklands Grange and St Albans city centre

A CGI view of the Oaklands Grange development in St Albans. Picture: Supplied Archant

A bus service has launched to connect the new Oaklands Grange development to St Albans station and the city centre.

Hertfordshire County Council secured funding from Taylor Wimpey to set up the S6 bus service, operated by Red Eagle.

The service will run from Monday to Saturday, generally every 30 to 40 minutes, and will connect the new development off Sandpit Lane to the city centre via Marshalswick Quadrant.

Fares start from £3.60 return to the city centre, and concessionary passes, season tickets, PlusBus add-ons and St Albans BusNet passes will be accepted. There is also an improved bus stop at Sandpit Lane/Ardens Way and a new safe crossing opposite Oaklands Grange.

Cllr Derrick Ashley, cabinet member for growth, infrastructure, planning and the economy at the county council, said: "It's important that new developments are accompanied by improvements to our transport network."