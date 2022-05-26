Saints score £12K donation for Ukraine relief efforts
- Credit: Andy Hippisley
Supporters, officials and players at St Albans City FC have raised more than £12K for Ukraine relief efforts at a charity match and fun day.
The Saints' recent Game for Ukraine against Dagenham and Redbridge smashed the £10,000 target to reap a grand total of £12,132.98, every penny of which will go to the Disasters Emergency Committee: Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, providing aid for those working in the war-torn nation and surrounding countries during the ongoing crisis.
Fans purchased match-worn shirts from either side after the event, and took part in a half-time penalty competition and crossbar challenge, and Saints captain David Noble's shirt was auctioned for more than £350.
The event was backed by team sponsors Enter Shikari, with bassist Chris Batten making his match debut for the club during the game.
The group said: “As already proud sponsors of St Albans City FC, and as a band who've played Ukraine many times and made some good friends there, we're thrilled that the team's Game For Ukraine initiative was able to raise a significant amount of money for humanitarian aid in the region.
“We're also immensely proud of Chris for getting away with it well enough to not show us up.
“Following his performance, Chris has since taken the difficult decision to end his professional football career on this incredible high,
and will retire to continue his dream of gainful employment in the entertainment industry.”
Chris’ shirt from the game was also put up for raffle, raising an impressive £1,500.
Chairman Lawrence Levy added: “The whole campaign has been a huge success and something I am very proud of and I’d like to add my thanks to everyone who contributed for their generosity.
"As those of you at the game will know, we had a number of Ukrainians in attendance, some of whom have loved ones and family members still in the country, and we’d like to express our continued support for anyone in our community in such a position.
A full match replay of the Game for Ukraine is available to view online: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9MoVZlSsLOg&t=137s