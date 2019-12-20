St Albans district council goes ahead with tree planting programme
St Albans City and District Council is to go ahead with a major tree planting programme.
Residents and community groups are being asked to help out with the scheme, which intends to plant 600,000 trees over 10 years.
The council is to devise a fully-costed plan for its five-year-long initiative scheduled to begin in December 2020.
Cllr Jamie Day, portfolio holder for planning, said: "We hope to have this underway at the start of the next tree planting season in December next year. It is a highly ambitious project as we are talking about tens of thousands of trees."
Other sources of funds are to be approached including the Woodland Trust and the Government's Urban Tree Challenge Fund.
Residents and local groups will be invited to contribute to the scheme by planting, sponsoring the new trees or suggesting where they should be planted.
Several volunteer groups have already expressed an interest in planting new trees.