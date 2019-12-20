Advanced search

St Albans district council goes ahead with tree planting programme

PUBLISHED: 19:00 20 December 2019

Councillor Chris White, the Council Leader and Portfolio Holder for Climate and Environment, helps with tree planting. Also pictured: Hugh McHarg (left) and Lawrence Lambourne. Picture: St Albans City and District Council

Councillor Chris White, the Council Leader and Portfolio Holder for Climate and Environment, helps with tree planting. Also pictured: Hugh McHarg (left) and Lawrence Lambourne. Picture: St Albans City and District Council

Archant

St Albans City and District Council is to go ahead with a major tree planting programme.

Residents and community groups are being asked to help out with the scheme, which intends to plant 600,000 trees over 10 years.

The council is to devise a fully-costed plan for its five-year-long initiative scheduled to begin in December 2020.

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Jamie Day, portfolio holder for planning, said: "We hope to have this underway at the start of the next tree planting season in December next year. It is a highly ambitious project as we are talking about tens of thousands of trees."

Other sources of funds are to be approached including the Woodland Trust and the Government's Urban Tree Challenge Fund.

Residents and local groups will be invited to contribute to the scheme by planting, sponsoring the new trees or suggesting where they should be planted.

Several volunteer groups have already expressed an interest in planting new trees.

Most Read

St Albans thieves are foiled by cupcake crimefighter

St Albans businesswoman Luisa Zissman praised the police for their quick response

Revealed: Hertfordshire’s most expensive streets

The Warren in Radlett is Hertfordshire's most expensive address. Picture: Google Street View

Hertfordshire County Council staff disciplined after fraud allegations

The Hertfordshire County Council offices in Stevenage, where the shared anti-fraud service is based. Picture: Google Street View

Plans drawn up for 124-acre solar farm on the edge of St Albans

A solar farm has been proposed for land at Smallford Pit in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Entrepreneur launches CBD-infused gin from St Albans kitchen

Sally Wynter developed the CBD-infused gin in her kitchen in Lattimore Road Picture: Sally Wynter

Most Read

St Albans thieves are foiled by cupcake crimefighter

St Albans businesswoman Luisa Zissman praised the police for their quick response

Revealed: Hertfordshire’s most expensive streets

The Warren in Radlett is Hertfordshire's most expensive address. Picture: Google Street View

Hertfordshire County Council staff disciplined after fraud allegations

The Hertfordshire County Council offices in Stevenage, where the shared anti-fraud service is based. Picture: Google Street View

Plans drawn up for 124-acre solar farm on the edge of St Albans

A solar farm has been proposed for land at Smallford Pit in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Entrepreneur launches CBD-infused gin from St Albans kitchen

Sally Wynter developed the CBD-infused gin in her kitchen in Lattimore Road Picture: Sally Wynter

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans district council goes ahead with tree planting programme

Councillor Chris White, the Council Leader and Portfolio Holder for Climate and Environment, helps with tree planting. Also pictured: Hugh McHarg (left) and Lawrence Lambourne. Picture: St Albans City and District Council

Ambulance Unison boss quits with blast at own union

There have been three deaths at East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust this month. Picture: Casey Gutteridge.

Harpenden commuters open specialist wine and craft beer shop at station

Two new wine and craft beer shops have been opened at Harpenden and Berkhamsted station Picture: Platform Wines

St Albans fly-tippers fined almost £600 after dumping rubble outside supermarket

Eight shopping trolleys full of rubble were fly-tipped outside Morrisons in Hatfield Road, St Albans. Picture: St Albans district council

St Albans radio presenter awarded toilet twinning certificate

Jane Slatter from the St Albans Soroptimists presented Radio Verulam presenter Steve Simpson with a Toilet Twinning certificate. Picture: St Albans Soroptimists
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists