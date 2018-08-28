Exhibition at St Albans church aims to bring the Bible to life
PUBLISHED: 19:00 28 January 2019
Archant
A St Albans church is hosting an exhibition to ‘bring the Bible to life’ for people of all ages.
The free exhibition will be held at St Paul’s Church, on the corner between Blandford and Hatfield Roads in Fleetville, from Friday, February 1 to Monday, February 4.
Experts wearing biblical costume will deliver talks, and there will be interactive and multi-sensory displays, including a model of the Temple in Jerusalem at the time of Jesus, complete with smoking altar, and a model of the desert tabernacle where Jewish people worshipped following their exodus from Egypt.
There will also be a display of objects from Jewish life including Sabbath candlesticks and bread, prayer shawls and a Passover plate.
The exhibition will be open from 7pm to 9pm on the Friday, 10am to 4pm on Saturday, 3pm to 5pm on Sunday and 3.30pm to 5pm on Monday.