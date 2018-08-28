Exhibition at St Albans church aims to bring the Bible to life

The Bible Come to Life exhibition at St Paul's Church. Picture: Peter Crumpler Archant

A St Albans church is hosting an exhibition to ‘bring the Bible to life’ for people of all ages.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 'Bible Comes to Life' exhibition at St Paul's Church, St Albans. Picture: Peter Crumpler The 'Bible Comes to Life' exhibition at St Paul's Church, St Albans. Picture: Peter Crumpler

The free exhibition will be held at St Paul’s Church, on the corner between Blandford and Hatfield Roads in Fleetville, from Friday, February 1 to Monday, February 4.

Experts wearing biblical costume will deliver talks, and there will be interactive and multi-sensory displays, including a model of the Temple in Jerusalem at the time of Jesus, complete with smoking altar, and a model of the desert tabernacle where Jewish people worshipped following their exodus from Egypt.

There will also be a display of objects from Jewish life including Sabbath candlesticks and bread, prayer shawls and a Passover plate.

The exhibition will be open from 7pm to 9pm on the Friday, 10am to 4pm on Saturday, 3pm to 5pm on Sunday and 3.30pm to 5pm on Monday.