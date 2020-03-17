Church goers clean up litter in St Albans

Litter pickers took to the streets to clear up rubbish around a church in St Albans.

St Pauls’ Church in Blandford Road was due to hold a community day on Saturday, March 14 – but this was cancelled due to coronavirus.

The scheduled litter pick went ahead as planned, before the government recommended increased social distancing measures. Church members collected rubbish in Fleetville recreation ground, Hatfield Road cemetery and nearby streets.

Canon Tony Hurle, vicar at St Paul’s, said: “It was good that at least some parts of the long-planned community day could go ahead.

“We were disappointed that we had to cancel the event, but health concerns had to be placed first. The litter pick gave church members the opportunity to show care for the local area.”

Church members also prayed at the church and in neighbouring streets.