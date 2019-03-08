Advanced search

St Albans church launches 'Let There Be Lights' campaign

PUBLISHED: 15:31 18 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:31 18 October 2019

St Stephen's Church in St Albans - photo Google Street View.

St Stephen's Church in St Albans - photo Google Street View.

Archant

A St Albans church has launched a 'Let There Be Lights' campaign to raise £40,000 for new lights.

The lighting system at St Stephen's Church in Watling Street is out-of-date and cannot keep up with everyday use.

You may also want to watch:

They are now raising money to install LED lights that are better for the environment, cheaper to run and easier to maintain once installed, and which can be used separately to illuminate different parts of the church.

A special service was held at the church earlier this month, where each member of the congregation was given a night light and glass holder to take home. They were then asked to fill the glass holder with spare change and return it in February at the end of the campaign.

For £250, donors can have a light sponsored in their name, or in memory of a loved one.

To donate go to www.ststephenandstjulian.org/LTBL

Most Read

Pregnant St Albans woman endures 40-hour train journey after being barred from flight

Giorgio Lamonaca, Katie Plummer and Enya Lamonaca from St Albans were left stranded in Italy by Wizz Air after they refused to let Katie fly because she was 31 weeks pregnant. Picture: Supplied

Car crashes into house in St Albans

The fire service was called after a car drove into a house in Fishpool Street, St Albans. Picture: Herts Fire and Rescue Service

Playtime is over at popular Harpenden soft play centre

Big Space

St Albans climate activist arrested at Extinction Rebellion protest

Nigel Harvey from St Albans was arrested at an Extinction Rebellion climate change protest. Picture: Clare Harvey

Former Tory MP slams Boris’ Brexit ‘chaos’ in St Albans

MP Dominic Grieve spoke on Thursday about his thoughts on Boris' Brexit chaos. Picture: St Albans For Europe

Most Read

Pregnant St Albans woman endures 40-hour train journey after being barred from flight

Giorgio Lamonaca, Katie Plummer and Enya Lamonaca from St Albans were left stranded in Italy by Wizz Air after they refused to let Katie fly because she was 31 weeks pregnant. Picture: Supplied

Car crashes into house in St Albans

The fire service was called after a car drove into a house in Fishpool Street, St Albans. Picture: Herts Fire and Rescue Service

Playtime is over at popular Harpenden soft play centre

Big Space

St Albans climate activist arrested at Extinction Rebellion protest

Nigel Harvey from St Albans was arrested at an Extinction Rebellion climate change protest. Picture: Clare Harvey

Former Tory MP slams Boris’ Brexit ‘chaos’ in St Albans

MP Dominic Grieve spoke on Thursday about his thoughts on Boris' Brexit chaos. Picture: St Albans For Europe

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans church launches ‘Let There Be Lights’ campaign

St Stephen's Church in St Albans - photo Google Street View.

Bringing a new assistance dog to heel in Harpenden supermarket as part of training programme

Trudi Waterhouse, volunteer, and puppy trainer, Caroline Ayres of Hearing Dogs For Deaf People out doing some training with Cyprus the 10-month old black labrador. Picture: Laura Bill

Homes under renovation and bungalows targeted by burglars in St Albans

Police are offering advice to residents after a spate of burglaries in St Albans.

New artwork coming to Herts’ schools courtesy of county council donations

Schools across Hertfordshire are to receive 614 donated pieces of art from the county council. Picture: Herts County Council.

Panic as Redbourn’s only full-time day nursery closes

Mum, Maria Nazarova-Doyle, is panicking over the sudden closure of Redbourn House nursery. Picture: Supplied
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists