St Albans church launches 'Let There Be Lights' campaign

A St Albans church has launched a 'Let There Be Lights' campaign to raise £40,000 for new lights.

The lighting system at St Stephen's Church in Watling Street is out-of-date and cannot keep up with everyday use.

They are now raising money to install LED lights that are better for the environment, cheaper to run and easier to maintain once installed, and which can be used separately to illuminate different parts of the church.

A special service was held at the church earlier this month, where each member of the congregation was given a night light and glass holder to take home. They were then asked to fill the glass holder with spare change and return it in February at the end of the campaign.

For £250, donors can have a light sponsored in their name, or in memory of a loved one.

To donate go to www.ststephenandstjulian.org/LTBL