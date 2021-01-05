St Albans baptist church keeps Christian festivals alive during pandemic

Published: 8:00 PM January 5, 2021

Ross Walter with some of the Christmas gifts he received from Marshalswick Baptist Free Church. - Credit: Helen Walter

Volunteers at a St Albans baptist church are ready for the trials and tribulations of a third lockdown after a year spent supporting local families.

With activity clubs and other events cancelled due to the pandemic, supporters of Marshalswick Baptist Free Church delivered gifts to households in their community, including a pot of daffodils at Easter, a Halloween bag at the end of October, and a Christmas present for Advent.

The bags were packed with crafts for the children to make and enjoy, and also carried special messages of Christian hope and love.

Minister Graham Clarke, who has broadcast his sermons via podcast and YouTube so the church community could stay connected, said: "Although most of our activities have been suspended due to COVID-19, we want to help the community to find help and encouragement through the celebration of Christian festivals and enjoy a little creativity, even if we cannot do so in person!"