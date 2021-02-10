St Albans church celebrates more accessible entrance
- Credit: MBFC
A church is celebrating the opening of its new enhanced facilities.
Marshalswick Baptist Free Church launched its Project 50 fundraising drive to provide better disabled access, a kitchen and an accessible toilet at the 50-year-old premises.
The work cost £219K, and was paid for by donations and fundraising, including that of St Albans resident Ken Salmon, who embarked on a marathon walk around his care home last September.
Minister Reverend Graham Clarke said: “We are very grateful to all those who have supported this cause to improve our building for the benefit of the community.
“In addition, the church is open for private prayer on Saturday mornings between 10am and 12 noon for those seeking some quiet time to reflect on recent events, and we are still accepting donations for the St Albans food bank."
The entrance area at the church is being used to provide hope to passers-by during the pandemic, and houses a display entitled ‘Love is from God’ produced by church member Jo Gill.
Although congregational worship and a number of regular events are suspended at the moment, a broadcast of their Sunday service is available on their website and YouTube.
