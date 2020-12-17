News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Have yourself a merry little Christmas with some of St Albans' famous faces

Matt Adams

Published: 4:03 PM December 17, 2020   
Abi Giles from Tick Tock Music has joined the St Albans Christmas singalong.

Abi Giles from Tick Tock Music has joined the St Albans Christmas singalong.

A pantomime legend, a star of TV's The Voice, a former Mayor of St Albans and assorted singing talent are all featured in the Herts Ad's festive singalong.

Following the success of our VE Day tribute We'll Meet Again, we put the call-out for members of the community to appear in a new mash-up for this most unusual Christmas.

Our rendition of Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas features the likes of panto maestro Bob Golding, singers Jasmine Gur, Asha Banks and Grace George, Cllr Annie Brewster, the Rev Simon Carver from Dagnall Street Baptist Church, St Albans Film Festival founder Leoni Kibbey, St Albans Podcast host Danny Smith, Herts Ad reporter Laura Bill and even a cameo appearance from the paper's tone-deaf group editor.

We hope you enjoy this video, and we would like to wish all of our readers and advertisers the very best Christmas under what are very difficult circumstances this year. Here's to a much brighter 2021!

