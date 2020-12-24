Postbox topper fundraiser surpasses major milestone

Published: 11:07 AM December 24, 2020

Organisers of this year's postbox Christmas trail are "overwhelmed" by the support of the people of St Albans which has helped them come close to their colossal fundraising target.

As St Albans moved quickly from Tier 2 to Tier 3 and then Tier 4, residents could take part in a COVID safe, family-friendly activity - walking and running outside to find as many of the 50 decorated postboxes as possible.

There have been many collages of postbox toppers shared, including some by people who have visited all 50. The campaign has had a huge reach and has brought joy and cheer to the people of St Albans, which is also reflected in the number of donations received.

One of the postboxes also appeared as background on ITV news on Monday (December 21)

One of the St Albans postboxes even made a TV cameo! - Credit: Iain Stuart

Ivana Mearns of The Czech Cook has shared a video of a tour she made of the postboxes. She said: "I filmed this video as many of you are self-isolating or don't go out as much as usual - I hope this will cheer you up - Merry Christmas!"

The money raised, which currently stands at over £16,000 including gift aid, is going directly to St Albans and District Foodbank and Open Door St Albans.

Food bank manager Emma Dalton said: "We love the postbox toppers at Christmas and we are really excited to see them this year. They bring such joy and delight to everyone.

"We have just experienced the busiest period in our six years of operating with some really unique challenges. I am proud of our volunteers and the community for rising to the challenge. Any support you can give us will go straight back to the poorest in our community."

Sarah Chambers at Open Door added: "We're on max speed to be ready for the next project in January - we're busily preparing our new site for the Winter Beds Project and our individual pods arrive in January. We have the skip and new fencing going in this week and next, to make sure we are COVID compliant - it's all been very tricky - but we have managed it.

"We will have four individual cabins, with heating, bed, toilet and shower in each. It's incredible and it will all be run by volunteers. Anyone who is rough sleeping will be able to access these emergency pods.

"In the period between now and New Year we're working with the council and anyone in need of a bed will be accommodated by them until the Project is up and running. The funds raised through the toppers will be going towards this project."

To donate to the St Albans Postboxes appeal, visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/stalbanspostboxes