St Albans hospital campaigners to chat to public at Christmas market
PUBLISHED: 11:18 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:18 12 December 2019
Archant
Hospital campaigners are gathering at the St Albans Christmas Market to chat with residents about their ideas to improve hospital services.
The Herts Valleys Hospital group, who are calling for a new hospital central to west Herts, will be at the market on Sunday, December 15 and Sunday, December 22 offering mince pies and information about their proposals.
While NHS bosses currently plan to use their allocated budget to renovate existing services at Watford General, St Albans City and Hemel Hempstead hospitals, Herts Valleys Hospitals are seeking support from people, politicians and planners for a '21st century' A&E hospital service.
Campaigner Steve Day said: "There is currently a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to not only build a new hospital but to retain local hospital services."
The group also met with party-goers at the Old School Disco at the Alban Arena in November to garner support.