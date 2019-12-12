Advanced search

St Albans hospital campaigners to chat to public at Christmas market

PUBLISHED: 11:18 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:18 12 December 2019

Herts Valleys Hospital campaigners spoke to party-goers at the St Albans Old School Disco, and will be at the Christmas Market to discuss the future of hospital services. Picture: Herts Valleys Hospital

Herts Valleys Hospital campaigners spoke to party-goers at the St Albans Old School Disco, and will be at the Christmas Market to discuss the future of hospital services. Picture: Herts Valleys Hospital

Archant

Hospital campaigners are gathering at the St Albans Christmas Market to chat with residents about their ideas to improve hospital services.

Herts Valleys Hospital campaigners spoke to party-goers at the St Albans Old School Disco, and will be at the Christmas Market to discuss the future of hospital services. Picture: Herts Valleys HospitalHerts Valleys Hospital campaigners spoke to party-goers at the St Albans Old School Disco, and will be at the Christmas Market to discuss the future of hospital services. Picture: Herts Valleys Hospital

The Herts Valleys Hospital group, who are calling for a new hospital central to west Herts, will be at the market on Sunday, December 15 and Sunday, December 22 offering mince pies and information about their proposals.

You may also want to watch:

While NHS bosses currently plan to use their allocated budget to renovate existing services at Watford General, St Albans City and Hemel Hempstead hospitals, Herts Valleys Hospitals are seeking support from people, politicians and planners for a '21st century' A&E hospital service.

Campaigner Steve Day said: "There is currently a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to not only build a new hospital but to retain local hospital services."

The group also met with party-goers at the Old School Disco at the Alban Arena in November to garner support.

Most Read

General Election 2019: Is there everything to play for in Hitchin and Harpenden constituency?

The UK goes to the polls this Thursday - but what will the result be in Hitchin and Harpenden?

Trains delayed after emergency incident at St Albans

Trains are delayed after an incident at St Albans City station. Picture: Peter Alvey

New flats for homeless people opened in St Albans

Vice chair of Hightown Housing Association board Andrew Rose, Mayor Cllr Janet Smith and Hightown chief executive David Bogle at the opening of the Marlborough Road flats in St Albans. Picture: Emma Fletcher Photography

St Albans tailor with 56-year career receives Royal Victorian Order

St Albans tailor Geoffrey Golding received the Royal Victorian Order from Prince William. Picture: HM The Queen and British Ceremonial Arts Ltd

St Albans MP Anne Main sparks controversy with ‘I will not be cowed’ statement

St Albans MP Anne Main in the controversial speech about Brexit. Picture: BBC

Most Read

General Election 2019: Is there everything to play for in Hitchin and Harpenden constituency?

The UK goes to the polls this Thursday - but what will the result be in Hitchin and Harpenden?

Trains delayed after emergency incident at St Albans

Trains are delayed after an incident at St Albans City station. Picture: Peter Alvey

New flats for homeless people opened in St Albans

Vice chair of Hightown Housing Association board Andrew Rose, Mayor Cllr Janet Smith and Hightown chief executive David Bogle at the opening of the Marlborough Road flats in St Albans. Picture: Emma Fletcher Photography

St Albans tailor with 56-year career receives Royal Victorian Order

St Albans tailor Geoffrey Golding received the Royal Victorian Order from Prince William. Picture: HM The Queen and British Ceremonial Arts Ltd

St Albans MP Anne Main sparks controversy with ‘I will not be cowed’ statement

St Albans MP Anne Main in the controversial speech about Brexit. Picture: BBC

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans hospital campaigners to chat to public at Christmas market

Herts Valleys Hospital campaigners spoke to party-goers at the St Albans Old School Disco, and will be at the Christmas Market to discuss the future of hospital services. Picture: Herts Valleys Hospital

Moreton saves derby day as St Albans Ladies make life difficult for Colney Heath

Charlene Moreton's shot from out on the left wing beats Lauren Croucher to complete Colney Heath Ladies' 5-3 win over St Albans. Picture: JAMES LATTER

Pride in defeat but Lovelock says St Albans Ladies missed their chance for cup glory against Colney Heath

Holly Rossington takes a throw-in for St Albans Ladies against Colney Heath. Picture: LEONIE CITRON

Food of Love at Christmas concert in St Albans

Food of Love at Christmas

My last minute guide to shopping local in St Albans this Christmas!

Puds from The Pudding Stop
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists