What would you improve about the Christmas festivities in St Albans?

PUBLISHED: 07:00 08 January 2019

The Meraki Christmas Festival took place in Verulamium Park last year. Picture: DANNY LOO

A series of workshops are being held on how St Albans’ Christmas celebrations could be enhanced.

This follows a festive season where acrinomious debate among residents culminated in the Christmas Festival organisers refusing to run next year’s gathering.

St Albans district council’s portfolio holder for business, Salih Gaygusuz, said: “These workshops will help determine the future of the Christmas Market. It will also deal with the Christmas offering as a whole.

“We are very open-minded about how the market should be developed and will be receptive to ideas and suggestions that people would like to see.

“I urge anyone with an interest to come along to one of the workshops and contribute to this challenge.”

The workshops are on Tuesday, January 22 from 7pm and Saturday, January 26 from 10am at the Civic Centre. The former will take place in Committee Room One and the latter in the Council Chamber.

