St Albans Christmas Festival cancelled at Herts County Showground

PUBLISHED: 11:20 03 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:20 03 December 2018

Herts County Showground, where the Meraki Christmas Festival was in-part taking place. Picture: Google.

Organisers have had to cancel the St Albans Christmas Festival at Herts County Showground.

The festival was originally meant to be solely based in Verulamium Park, but was split between the showground, the park and the Vintry Gardens for between November 30 and December 22.

However, the part of the event taking place in the showground was cancelled on Saturday.

In a video, organiser Kerry Marks said: “After three different ice rink deliveries we have had power issues, we have had weather issues.

“The event has not come together as we needed it to. The site has not really had any footfall over the first couple of days.”

Ms Marks apologised to ticket holders, and said they would be able to refund their tickets or exchange them.

The Verulamium Park element of the festival is taking place between December 8 and December 22, and the Vintry Garden event between November 30 and December 22.

St Albans Christmas Festival cancelled at Herts County Showground

