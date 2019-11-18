Advanced search

Christmas Cracker street party kicks off festive season in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 16:54 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:54 18 November 2019

Thousands of people attended the Christmas Cracker street party in St Albans city centre at the weekend to launch the festive season in style.

The city centre was closed to traffic from 12 noon until 6pm yesterday, and families could visit Santa's grotto, food, drink and gift stalls, funfair rides, a giant snow globe and a children's activities tent.

There were also live music at the main stage by the Beech House, and by the Clock Tower, and at 5pm there was a countdown to the Christmas lights being switched on.

Mayor of St Albans Cllr Janet Smith, who switched on the Clock Tower illuminations, said: "I was taken aback by the size of the crowds - they were huge.

"The atmosphere was electric throughout the day and there was so much for people to do, with children extremely well catered for."

The event was organised by St Albans district council and city centre businesses in the Albans Business Improvement District (BID).

