Thousands expected at St Albans Christmas street party

PUBLISHED: 08:59 10 November 2019

The St Albans Christmas Cracker Street Festival last year. Picture: St Albans district council

Over 12,000 people are expected at a street party that will kick-start the festive season in St Albans.

The St Albans Christmas Cracker Street Festival will take place in the city centre from noon on Sunday, November 17.

Among the attractions there will be live music, a Santa's grotto, a children's craft tent, market stalls, funfair rides, a giant snow globe, a winter wonderland bar and street performers.

The event - organised by St Albans district council - will culminate with the switching on of the lights at dusk, hosted by Mayor of St Albans Cllr Janet Smith,at the Clock Tower.

There will also be a countdown at the stage opposite the Beech House before a pyrotechnics display and the switching on of the St Peter's Street column lights.

Musical acts will perform on the Taxi Rank Stage, and street performers and musical entertainment will take place near the Clock Tower.

Cllr Mandy McNeil, portfolio holder for business, culture and tourism said: "The St Albans Christmas Cracker Street Festival will be a terrific way for people to get the festive season underway.

"The main objective this year is to celebrate our many local charities, not-for-profits and community groups that work hard to make a difference in our district. We hope to raise awareness and funds for them.

"The festive programme has been developed with many organisations, including city centre and district businesses, pubs, local media partners and a host of community groups which have been working with the council to create a fabulous series of events to bring the community together this Christmas.

"The Christmas Cracker will be one of the major highlights of our programme. We're doing things a little differently this year with some special features to make it even more interactive and Christmassy.

"I urge everyone to go along so they do not miss out on all the fun for children, and the whole family.

"The event will also boost the local economy by bringing in thousands of extra visitors as well as showcasing our fantastic city centre shops and the local artisan produce on sale at the market stalls."

See www.enjoystalbans.com for the full programme.

