Gallery

Crowds celebrate festive season at St Albans Christmas Charter Market

The launch of the St Albans Christmas Charter Market. Picture: Stephanie Belton Archant

The Christmas Charter Market brought some festive cheer to the city centre at its launch last weekend in St Albans.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The launch of the St Albans Christmas Charter Market. Picture: Stephanie Belton The launch of the St Albans Christmas Charter Market. Picture: Stephanie Belton

The market was launched on Sunday, December 15 and will run until Christmas Eve, and features around 100 traders selling toys, clothes, novelty gifts, arts and crafts and more.

At the launch, musical acts performed in a marquee outside St Albans Museum + Gallery, including singers Benjamin Beechey and Grace George, as well as rock bands Rylands Heath and The Maida Vales. There was also a pop-up bar serving mulled wine and festive drinks, and performances from local performing arts schools.

Herts Young Homeless and Herts Wildlife Trust ran stalls promoting their work, and other charities will have stalls at the market throughout the Christmas period.

There will be an 'encore' Christmas Charter Market launch event on Sunday, December 22, with more live entertainment.

The launch of the St Albans Christmas Charter Market. Picture: Stephanie Belton The launch of the St Albans Christmas Charter Market. Picture: Stephanie Belton

The launch of the St Albans Christmas Charter Market. Picture: Stephanie Belton The launch of the St Albans Christmas Charter Market. Picture: Stephanie Belton

The launch of the St Albans Christmas Charter Market. Picture: Stephanie Belton The launch of the St Albans Christmas Charter Market. Picture: Stephanie Belton

The launch of the St Albans Christmas Charter Market. Picture: Stephanie Belton The launch of the St Albans Christmas Charter Market. Picture: Stephanie Belton

You may also want to watch:

The launch of the St Albans Christmas Charter Market. Picture: Stephanie Belton The launch of the St Albans Christmas Charter Market. Picture: Stephanie Belton

The launch of the St Albans Christmas Charter Market. Picture: Stephanie Belton The launch of the St Albans Christmas Charter Market. Picture: Stephanie Belton

The launch of the St Albans Christmas Charter Market. Picture: Stephanie Belton The launch of the St Albans Christmas Charter Market. Picture: Stephanie Belton

The launch of the St Albans Christmas Charter Market. Picture: Stephanie Belton The launch of the St Albans Christmas Charter Market. Picture: Stephanie Belton