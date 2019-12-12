Advanced search

Christmas Charter Market to launch this weekend in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 17:59 12 December 2019

The St Albans Christmas Charter Market will launch in the city centre on Sunday. Picture: St Albans district council

The St Albans Christmas Charter Market will launch in the city centre on Sunday. Picture: St Albans district council

Archant

Live music and dancing will be among the attractions at the launch of the St Albans Christmas Charter Market this weekend.

The St Albans Christmas Cracker Street Festival last year. Picture: St Albans district councilThe St Albans Christmas Cracker Street Festival last year. Picture: St Albans district council

The market will run every day from Sunday (December 15) until Christmas Eve - with around 100 traders selling toys, clothes, novelty gifts, arts and crafts and more.

On Sunday, there will be a free entertainment programme from 10am to 4.30pm to suit all ages, with acts performing in a marquee outside St Albans Museum + Gallery, close to the illuminated carriage.

Among the performers are singers Benjamin Beechey and Grace George, and rock bands Rylands Heath and The Maida Vales will bring the event to a close at 4pm.

There will also be performances from the Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts, the Stagecoach Performing Arts School, Brilliant Theatre and the SASA School of Performing Arts.

The New Fighting Elves pop-up bar will offer mulled wine and other festive drinks, along with numerous street food outlets. The Sopwell Community Trust will be organising children's games as well as staging traditional craft workshops and giving out Bangladeshi soups and sweets.

You may also want to watch:

Charities Herts Young Homeless and Herts Wildlife Trust will have stalls at the launch event promoting their work, with other charities running stalls throughout the festive period.

Joe Tavernier, the council's head of community services, said: "This is an innovative approach to kicking off the annual Christmas Charter Market.

"We are hoping the varied street entertainment will give the market a boost by bringing several thousand more people to the city centre than normal.

"It will be an exciting event with live music on throughout the day, provided by local artists, as well as displays of dance.

"People will also be able to browse the scores of market stalls to buy a few Christmas presents and support our local traders and producers. They can also check out our city centre retailers.

"They will also have the chance to enjoy some food and drink from the takeaway stalls, too, and when the market closes, they can continue to eat and drink at one of our fantastic restaurants, bars and pubs."

St Albans BID is sponsoring the marquee, Ye Olde Fighting Cocks and White Lion pubs organised the entertainment, and other sponsors include SA Law, Morgan Sindall and KP Waste.

There will be an 'encore' Christmas Charter Market launch event with more live entertainment on Sunday, December 22.

Most Read

General Election 2019: Is there everything to play for in Hitchin and Harpenden constituency?

The UK goes to the polls this Thursday - but what will the result be in Hitchin and Harpenden?

Trains delayed after emergency incident at St Albans

Trains are delayed after an incident at St Albans City station. Picture: Peter Alvey

New flats for homeless people opened in St Albans

Vice chair of Hightown Housing Association board Andrew Rose, Mayor Cllr Janet Smith and Hightown chief executive David Bogle at the opening of the Marlborough Road flats in St Albans. Picture: Emma Fletcher Photography

St Albans MP Anne Main sparks controversy with ‘I will not be cowed’ statement

St Albans MP Anne Main in the controversial speech about Brexit. Picture: BBC

St Albans tailor with 56-year career receives Royal Victorian Order

St Albans tailor Geoffrey Golding received the Royal Victorian Order from Prince William. Picture: HM The Queen and British Ceremonial Arts Ltd

Most Read

General Election 2019: Is there everything to play for in Hitchin and Harpenden constituency?

The UK goes to the polls this Thursday - but what will the result be in Hitchin and Harpenden?

Trains delayed after emergency incident at St Albans

Trains are delayed after an incident at St Albans City station. Picture: Peter Alvey

New flats for homeless people opened in St Albans

Vice chair of Hightown Housing Association board Andrew Rose, Mayor Cllr Janet Smith and Hightown chief executive David Bogle at the opening of the Marlborough Road flats in St Albans. Picture: Emma Fletcher Photography

St Albans MP Anne Main sparks controversy with ‘I will not be cowed’ statement

St Albans MP Anne Main in the controversial speech about Brexit. Picture: BBC

St Albans tailor with 56-year career receives Royal Victorian Order

St Albans tailor Geoffrey Golding received the Royal Victorian Order from Prince William. Picture: HM The Queen and British Ceremonial Arts Ltd

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Christmas Charter Market to launch this weekend in St Albans

The St Albans Christmas Charter Market will launch in the city centre on Sunday. Picture: St Albans district council

Two St Albans schools seeking permission to merge next year

St Alban and Stephen Catholic Junior School is looking to merge with the infants and nursery school. Picture: Google Street View

Alexander The Grit named the Herts Advertiser gritter

Hertfordshire County Council are calling on readers to name their next road gritter. Picture: Archant

St Albans hospital campaigners to chat to public at Christmas market about plans for Bricket Wood ‘Golden Triangle’

Herts Valleys Hospital campaigners spoke to party-goers at the St Albans Old School Disco, and will be at the Christmas Market to discuss the future of hospital services. Picture: Herts Valleys Hospital

Moreton saves derby day as St Albans Ladies make life difficult for Colney Heath

Charlene Moreton's shot from out on the left wing beats Lauren Croucher to complete Colney Heath Ladies' 5-3 win over St Albans. Picture: JAMES LATTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists