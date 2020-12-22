News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Changes to bin collections over Christmas and New Year

person

Maya Derrick

Published: 4:30 PM December 22, 2020   
Bin lorry

Christmas bin collections will change across St Albans from December 25. - Credit: Archant

There are slight alterations to the usual bin collections across the St Albans district, which will last until January 16.

All bin collections across the district will remain unchanged until December 24, with an amended schedule being implemented from Christmas Day and into the New Year.

Residents should check their calendar card for their revised collection dates and to confirm what bin(s) will be collected.

table of dates

The 2020/21 Christmas collection dates have also been published on SADC's website. - Credit: SADC

Bins, food caddies and/or bags must be placed at the boundary of your property by 7am on the allocated day to be collected.

SADC send a calendar to all households in the district every December for the incoming year. A print-out version of 2021's calendar is also available online by entering your postcode, which notifies you which bin collection calendar applies to your home. 

The full breakdown of collections, including those changed over the festive period, can also be found on SADC's website.

Herfordshire
St Albans News

