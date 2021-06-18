News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News

From Bethlehem to Nazareth - St Albans walkers' pilgrimage fundraiser

Author Picture Icon

Laura Bill

Published: 3:03 PM June 18, 2021   
St Alban and St Stephen Parish

Parishioners from St Alban and St Stephen Parish, is fundraising to support Friends of the Holy Land's Pentecost Challenge, which involves us walking the 84-mile virtual pilgrimage route from Bethlehem to Nazareth. - Credit: St Alban and St Stephen Parish

A group of St Albans parishioners is walking 84 miles on a virtual charity pilgrimage.

The participants from St Alban and St Stephen Parish are fundraising for Friends of the Holy Land's Pentecost Challenge by completing the equivalent distance of the journey between Bethlehem to Nazareth before the end of June.

The funds will help to keep vulnerable children at the schools they love and support the charity's wider pandemic response across the region.

Their initial target was to raise £1,200 to cover the cost of a year’s fees for a child to attend The School of Joy in Bethlehem but they have already raised more than £2,600.

Friends of the Holy Land is a non-political and ecumenical Christian charity, whose mission is to secure a resilient and enduring Christian community in the Holy Land.

If you would like to support them please go to  https://fhl.enthuse.com/pf/st-alban-st-stephen-parish-team

You may also want to watch:

St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Met Police have charged a Harpenden man in connection with the pursuit of a journalist.

Harpenden man charged after journalist chased through Whitehall

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Harpenden retailers are unhappy about road closures in the town centre.

Harpenden retailers call on county to end town centre road closures

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services at the scene of the crash that injured 19 in July 2019, Stevenage. Picture: Magpas Air Ambulance

Detective hopes sentence 'sends clear message' after drivers jailed

Bianca Wild

person
The future of amenity land in Furse Avenue was up for debate.

Resident accused of 'land-grab' over bid to annexe amenity space

Deborah Price Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus