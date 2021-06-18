From Bethlehem to Nazareth - St Albans walkers' pilgrimage fundraiser

Published: 3:03 PM June 18, 2021

Parishioners from St Alban and St Stephen Parish, is fundraising to support Friends of the Holy Land's Pentecost Challenge, which involves us walking the 84-mile virtual pilgrimage route from Bethlehem to Nazareth. - Credit: St Alban and St Stephen Parish

A group of St Albans parishioners is walking 84 miles on a virtual charity pilgrimage.

The participants from St Alban and St Stephen Parish are fundraising for Friends of the Holy Land's Pentecost Challenge by completing the equivalent distance of the journey between Bethlehem to Nazareth before the end of June.

The funds will help to keep vulnerable children at the schools they love and support the charity's wider pandemic response across the region.

Their initial target was to raise £1,200 to cover the cost of a year’s fees for a child to attend The School of Joy in Bethlehem but they have already raised more than £2,600.

Friends of the Holy Land is a non-political and ecumenical Christian charity, whose mission is to secure a resilient and enduring Christian community in the Holy Land.

If you would like to support them please go to https://fhl.enthuse.com/pf/st-alban-st-stephen-parish-team