Bugsy Malone St Albans: Have you got your tickets yet?

Laura Bill

Published: 12:09 PM March 14, 2022
Bugsy Malone will be performed live at the Sandpit Theatre on Saturday March 26 at 2:30 and 6:30pm.

Bugsy Malone will be performed live at the Sandpit Theatre on Saturday March 26 at 2:30 and 6:30pm. - Credit: St Albans Music School

Talented children and young people from across St Albans and Harpenden will be coming together for the first time in in over two years to perform theatrically for a live audience.

West Herts Music Theatre, based at St Albans Music School, have been working on their forthcoming production of Bugsy Malone, featuring a cast and live band of over 40 members.

Musical director Shen Woolf and her team have worked with members to create a high standard, professional performance. She said this has been a real challenge after the long periods of social distancing and isolation, but all the children and young people have risen to the challenge.

Head of St Albans Music School Rachel Curson said: “We are so proud of all our young performers and their teachers, who have worked really hard to produce an excellent quality performance. Participating in music really helps children and young people build confidence, and is so important to wellbeing, especially post-pandemic.”

Bugsy Malone will be performed at the Sandpit Theatre on Saturday March 26 at 2:30 and 6:30pm.  

Tickets are available from http://www.sandpittheatre.co.uk

