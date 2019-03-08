Advanced search

Children protest in St Albans for climate change

PUBLISHED: 10:58 20 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:38 20 September 2019

St Albans children protested in the city centre as part of the Global Climate Strike. Picture: John Andrews

St Albans children protested in the city centre as part of the Global Climate Strike. Picture: John Andrews

Hundreds of children and adults demanded climate action as they marched from the Clock Tower to St Albans Civic Centre.

A badger from The Wildlife Trust marched at the St Albans Global Climate Strike.A badger from The Wildlife Trust marched at the St Albans Global Climate Strike.

UK Student Climate Network Hertfordshire organised the protest as part of the Global Climate Strike, with parents up and down the country taking their kids out of school for the event.

A 15-year-old Beaumont School girl organised the whole event and was pleased with the turn out. She said: "This shows that St Albans cares - the children care, the businesses care, the adults care, our constituency cares so our MP should care.

Jessica Dolan was protesting at the Global Climate Strike along with her mum, Suzanne Dolan, and about a hundred others. Picture: Laura BillJessica Dolan was protesting at the Global Climate Strike along with her mum, Suzanne Dolan, and about a hundred others. Picture: Laura Bill

"I think if you are not feeling scared for the future, you are not listening."

Chanting led by individual children could be heard throughout the city centre. They shouted phrases such as "What do we want? Climate justice! When do we want it? Now!"

St Albans children protested in the city centre as part of the Global Climate Strike. Picture: John AndrewsSt Albans children protested in the city centre as part of the Global Climate Strike. Picture: John Andrews

Also marching was Josh Kebale, 35, a communication manager for the Wildlife Trust. He said: "Climate changes isn't just something that happens in the Amazon. We are experiencing it now in wildlife and in the landscape.

St Albans children protested in the city centre as part of the Global Climate Strike. Picture: John AndrewsSt Albans children protested in the city centre as part of the Global Climate Strike. Picture: John Andrews

"This time the wildlife cannot cope with the speed. That is why we are here doing this."

Mum-of-two Liza MacIntyre took her children out of St Peter's School for the protest. She said: "More people need to be aware and action needs to be taken."

St Albans children protested in the city centre as part of the Global Climate Strike. Picture: John AndrewsSt Albans children protested in the city centre as part of the Global Climate Strike. Picture: John Andrews

Suzanne Dobson and her daughter Jessica were also there protesting. Suzanne said: "We are trying to stop the end of human civilization. It is important our children are involved and have a voice."

Jessica said: "I am doing a presentation at school about the environmental impact of beef later today."

St Albans children protested in the city centre as part of the Global Climate Strike. Picture: John AndrewsSt Albans children protested in the city centre as part of the Global Climate Strike. Picture: John Andrews

The atmosphere remained calm and there was a visible police presence.

