Children protest in St Albans for climate change

St Albans children protested in the city centre as part of the Global Climate Strike. Picture: John Andrews Archant

Hundreds of children and adults demanded climate action as they marched from the Clock Tower to St Albans Civic Centre.

UK Student Climate Network Hertfordshire organised the protest as part of the Global Climate Strike, with parents up and down the country taking their kids out of school for the event.

A 15-year-old Beaumont School girl organised the whole event and was pleased with the turn out. She said: "This shows that St Albans cares - the children care, the businesses care, the adults care, our constituency cares so our MP should care.

"I think if you are not feeling scared for the future, you are not listening."

Chanting led by individual children could be heard throughout the city centre. They shouted phrases such as "What do we want? Climate justice! When do we want it? Now!"

Also marching was Josh Kebale, 35, a communication manager for the Wildlife Trust. He said: "Climate changes isn't just something that happens in the Amazon. We are experiencing it now in wildlife and in the landscape.

"This time the wildlife cannot cope with the speed. That is why we are here doing this."

Mum-of-two Liza MacIntyre took her children out of St Peter's School for the protest. She said: "More people need to be aware and action needs to be taken."

Suzanne Dobson and her daughter Jessica were also there protesting. Suzanne said: "We are trying to stop the end of human civilization. It is important our children are involved and have a voice."

Jessica said: "I am doing a presentation at school about the environmental impact of beef later today."

The atmosphere remained calm and there was a visible police presence.