St Albans entrepreneur passes the leadership baton at performing arts company

PUBLISHED: 15:29 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:16 27 November 2018

Left to right: Phoebe Shergold-Willis and Zoe Jackson. Picture: Living the Dream

A successful businesswoman is handing over the baton of leadership to an award winning entrepreneur.

Zoe Jackson founded Living the Dream Performing Arts Company in 2006, when she was just 16, to provide performance arts classes and opportunities to young people around Hertfordshire.

Over the next decade, Living the Dream grew to include a school, a professional dance company and a charity, the Dream Foundation.

In 2015, Zoe was awarded both the Queen’s Young Leaders’ Award and an MBE for her contribution to young people in the arts.

She is now handing over the business to Phoebe Shergold-Willis, who founded SASA School of Performing Arts aged just 18, and in 2017 won Role Model of the Year in the Herts Advertiser Community Awards.

Living the Dream’s dance, showcases and musical theatre classes for 5-18 year olds in St Albans and Harpenden will now be run by SASA.

Zoe said: “Next year I have some amazing opportunities including giving motivational talks to audiences across the world, continuing to produce major dance events at Living the Dream and run projects for young people supported by my charity the Dream Foundation.

“It is for this reason that I have taken the decision to pass on the running of my school in Hertfordshire to Phoebe’s company SASA and I know that she, along with the rest of my team will make sure that the amazing family I have created will continue to grow and be supported.”

Phoebe said she can’t wait to take her school to the next level: “I have had an amazing journey building The SASA School of Performing Arts to be a leading acting school in Hertfordshire and I am excited to now offer dance, musical theatre classes and showcases. I can’t wait to follow in Zoe’s footsteps and take my performing arts school to the next level with her support as my mentor.

“I am committed to delivering a fun, vibrant and energetic school, empowering young performers to reach their potential.”

Find out more at info@livingthedreamcompany.co.uk or www.livingthedreamcompany.co.uk and www.sasa-arts.co.uk

