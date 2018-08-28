New St Albans charity celebrates successful inaugural year

The Harry-Krish Mootoosamy Foundation St Albans Half-Marathon team. Picture: Anna-Ruby Yates Archant

A new St Albans charity is celebrating raising a whopping £11,500 in its inaugural year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Anna-Ruby recieving a cheque for The Harry-Krish Mootoosamy Foundation. Picture: Anna-Ruby Yates Anna-Ruby recieving a cheque for The Harry-Krish Mootoosamy Foundation. Picture: Anna-Ruby Yates

Founder Anna-Ruby Yates has fundraised thousands for Pancreatic Cancer UK after her brother, Harry-Krish Mootoosamy, passed away from the illness in 2014.

The 39-year-old lost his battle after seven months.

In September 2017, Anna-Ruby registered a new charity called The Harry-Krish Mootoosamy Foundation. It supports music projects for terminally ill children and raises awareness of pancreatic cancer.

The St Albans community has thrown its support behind the project, helping to raise £11,500 in just over one year and starting with the fourth annual 80s Disco at the Old Albanian Rugby Club this January.

A glamorous black tie ball as held at the Bournemouth Highcliff Marriott Hotel in June. Picture: Anna-Ruby Yates A glamorous black tie ball as held at the Bournemouth Highcliff Marriott Hotel in June. Picture: Anna-Ruby Yates

In May, family and friends came together at St Columba’s College to play games, listen to music and have a fun afternoon for the Mootoo-Picnic.

A glamorous black tie ball was held at the Bournemouth Highcliff Marriott Hotel in June, with guests including those who knew and loved Harry-Krish.

A group of 11 children raised £1,165 by completing a Mini Triathlon in July.

They swum around Westminster Lodge pool, cycled the Alban Way, and ran around Longacres Park.

At The Harry-Krish Mootoosamy Foundation ball at the Bournemouth Highcliff Marriott Hotel in June. Picture: Anna-Ruby Yates At The Harry-Krish Mootoosamy Foundation ball at the Bournemouth Highcliff Marriott Hotel in June. Picture: Anna-Ruby Yates

Anna-Ruby praised the youngsters: “It was an early start but their energy levels were high. We were all blown away with their passion, determination and dedication.”

She also thanked St Columba’s College: “The school has been beyond supportive of our family and our cause these past few years. Harry-Krish was Class of ‘93.

“Each year we have held a festival or family picnic at the school and this year was no exception either.”

Harry-Krish’s band, The Kid Gloves, has also raised money from a local gig, and an author, Leilani Sparrow, dedicated her new book, My Best Friends, to him.

A group of 11 children raised £1,165 by completing a Mini Triathlon. Picture: Anna-Ruby Yates A group of 11 children raised £1,165 by completing a Mini Triathlon. Picture: Anna-Ruby Yates

Some fundraising events are already in the pipeline for 2019, including a seven-year-old who is braving the cold water of the St Albans Polar Bear Plunge on January 1.

Anna-Ruby said: “Alongside our work, we are always taken aback by gestures and thoughts from family and friends.”

For more information about the foundation, email info@hkmfoundation.org