St Albans annual charity bike ride raised money for local charities

PUBLISHED: 09:20 05 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:20 05 June 2019

SACCR mum and son donators.

SACCR mum and son donators.

Archant

The annual St Albans Charity cycle Ride (SACCR) has celebrated its 25th anniversary with this year's event taking place during Mental Health Awareness Week.

SACCR cyclists with Mayor Cllr Rosemary FarmerSACCR cyclists with Mayor Cllr Rosemary Farmer

Sunday's event included cyclists of all ages and abilities cycling between 10 and 40 miles through country lanes.

The funds raised, which are still being counted up, will be split between The Counselling Foundation, Alzheimers Research and Secondary First (Cancer Research).

Nearly 1,000 friends, volunteers and colleagues of the charities took part in the St Albans Charity Cycle Ride organised by the city's Rotary club.

Grant manager, Judy Mallinson, said: "It was fantastic to see the community come out in their numbers to help raise funds for us and the other two charities.

SACCR cyclistsSACCR cyclists

"More people in St Albans will now benefit from having access to subsidised counselling sessions and we thank the organisers and those that attended, cycled or sponsored someone for helping us raise the profile of support available in our community."

The mayor of St Albans, Cllr Rosemary Farmer, also attended. The theme for this year's event was body image which is closely linked to mental illness.

Marketing officer at the Counselling Foundation, Angela Pask, said: "The charity cycle ride was the perfect family fund raising event to promote the positive influence that physical exercise can have to improve our mental wellbeing and our attitudes to body image.

SACCR Team McPhillipsSACCR Team McPhillips

Parents and carers play a vital role in leading by example through modelling positive behaviour around keeping active, body image and eating healthily."

According to Mental Health Foundation, body image issues can affect directly impacts on mental health, with one in three adults having felt so stressed by body image and appearance that they felt overwhelmed or unable to cope.

Angela said: "We hope the charity cycle ride continues to inspire individuals and families to regain more balance in their lives by taking up cycling and there are further events like this help raise not only much needed funds, but awareness and knowledge of mental health and the benefits that counselling can have."

The cycle ride began and ended at Oaklands College.

