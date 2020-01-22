St Albans couple hold charity ball in memory of son
PUBLISHED: 14:37 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:37 22 January 2020
A St Albans family held a charity ball in memory of their son - to mark what would have been his 30th birthday.
Daniel Byrne died from Langerhans cell histiocytosis in 1991, at the age of 17 months. The condition causes immune cells to overproduce and attack the body.
His parents, Don and Jane, held a 'Dinner & Dance for Daniel' at Sopwell House which was attended by 265 people. The ball raised £24,000, which will be used to promote research into the disease.
Don said: "Jane and I are absolutely thrilled with the amount raised.
"This would not be possible without the loyal and generous band of friends and supporters of St Albans - some of whom have attended ever since the inaugural one in 1994.
"A massive thanks also go out to Mr Bejerano and his amazing team at Sopwell House, plus Tony Picciuto of Buongiorno Italia who is always a fun DJ and auctioneer"