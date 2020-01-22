St Albans couple hold charity ball in memory of son

Don and Jane Byrne from St Albans with Professor Tony Chu, who led research into the disease Daniel died from, and Catherine Borysiewicz, who will head a new hospital department researching the disease.Picture: Don and Jane Byrne Archant

A St Albans family held a charity ball in memory of their son - to mark what would have been his 30th birthday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A charity ball was held in St Albans in memory of Daniel Byrne, who died in 1991 at the age of 17 months. Picture: Don and Jane Byrne A charity ball was held in St Albans in memory of Daniel Byrne, who died in 1991 at the age of 17 months. Picture: Don and Jane Byrne

Daniel Byrne died from Langerhans cell histiocytosis in 1991, at the age of 17 months. The condition causes immune cells to overproduce and attack the body.

You may also want to watch:

His parents, Don and Jane, held a 'Dinner & Dance for Daniel' at Sopwell House which was attended by 265 people. The ball raised £24,000, which will be used to promote research into the disease.

Don said: "Jane and I are absolutely thrilled with the amount raised.

"This would not be possible without the loyal and generous band of friends and supporters of St Albans - some of whom have attended ever since the inaugural one in 1994.

"A massive thanks also go out to Mr Bejerano and his amazing team at Sopwell House, plus Tony Picciuto of Buongiorno Italia who is always a fun DJ and auctioneer"