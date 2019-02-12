Advanced search

St Albans charity appoints new chief executive

PUBLISHED: 12:08 25 February 2019

David Barker will be the new chief executive of Youth Talk. Picture: Submitted by Youth Talk

An experienced leader has been appointed as the new chief executive of a St Albans charity.

David Barker will take over the role at Youth Talk at the end of March, helping the charity with its aim to provide confidential counselling for young people in St Albans.

Previously holding management positions at the British Heart Foundation, Breakthrough Breast Cancer, and Crohn’s and Colitis UK, David will continue to run his business, Thrive Consulting, while working part time at Youth Talk.

He also produced St Albans and District Scout and Guide Gang Show for ten years. David said: “The pressures and challenges on young people today have never been greater and Youth Talk is providing such vital services across the district.

“I am looking forward to working with the trustees, the staff and the amazing team of supporters, fundraisers and volunteers who are the lifeblood of the charity.”

David is taking over from Trevor Fromant, who left in December.

