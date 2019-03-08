Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Last chance to enter St Albans Chamber of Commerce awards

PUBLISHED: 17:20 18 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:27 18 June 2019

St Albans Chamber of Commerce Green Award 2018 Winner, Godfreys Chip Shop. Picture: Blue Feather

St Albans Chamber of Commerce Green Award 2018 Winner, Godfreys Chip Shop. Picture: Blue Feather

Archant

The nomination deadline is fast approaching for this year's St Albans Chamber of Commerce annual Community Business Awards.

Mercure St Albans Noke HotelMercure St Albans Noke Hotel

Anyone who lives or works in this area can nominate a person or company, or themselves, for the awards, which recognises individuals or companies who have an outstanding contribution to the community.

You may also want to watch:

Categories for this year's awards include Business Leader, sponsored by Rayner Essex; Young Employee, sponsored by Oaklands College; Best Restaurant sponsored by the Herts Advertiser; Community Champion sponsored by St Michael's Manor; Corporate Social Responsibility; Green Business; Business Growth; New Business 2019; and the President's Award.

It is being judged by directors of the St Albans Chamber Board, alongside the sponsors, using face to face interviews in the summer.

St Albans Chamber of Commerce Community Champion Winner 2018, Phil Thompson with Denise Parsons and Alastair Woodgate. Picture: Blue FeatherSt Albans Chamber of Commerce Community Champion Winner 2018, Phil Thompson with Denise Parsons and Alastair Woodgate. Picture: Blue Feather

The awards ceremony will take place at Mercure St Albans Noke Hotel on October 10.

Nominate a business at www.stalbans-chamber.co.uk/nominations by Monday, June 24.

Most Read

St Albans tree to remain protected despite ‘damaging parked cars’

A tree: Picture: stock

Radlett named as one of UK’s priciest property hotspots

The average asking price in Radlett was £1,125,671 during May. Picture: Danny Loo

St Albans leisure centre offering free swimming lessons

Wesminster Lodge is offering free swimming lessons for Drowning Prevention Week. Picture: Submitted by Everyone Active

St Albans charity festival returns for the 10th year running

M Festival is returning to St Albans in July. Picture: M Festival

St Albans entrepreneur contributes her story to bestselling book

Angela Peart has written a chapter in book When She Rises, which is raising money for One Woman at a Time. Picture: Womens Utilities Network

Most Read

St Albans tree to remain protected despite ‘damaging parked cars’

A tree: Picture: stock

Radlett named as one of UK’s priciest property hotspots

The average asking price in Radlett was £1,125,671 during May. Picture: Danny Loo

St Albans leisure centre offering free swimming lessons

Wesminster Lodge is offering free swimming lessons for Drowning Prevention Week. Picture: Submitted by Everyone Active

St Albans charity festival returns for the 10th year running

M Festival is returning to St Albans in July. Picture: M Festival

St Albans entrepreneur contributes her story to bestselling book

Angela Peart has written a chapter in book When She Rises, which is raising money for One Woman at a Time. Picture: Womens Utilities Network

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

‘Despicable’ Harpenden rugby coach jailed for ‘sexting’ young girls

Harpenden rugby coach Gavin Lendon was jailed for 12 months today after admitting to grooming two teenage girls. Picture: Danny Loo

St Albans am-dram actor taking on role 22 years after he first performed it

David Martin will play Gonzalo in this year’s outdoor Shakespeare production by Breakaway Theatre Company, The Tempest. Picture: Submitted by Kathryn Hearn

Last chance to enter St Albans Chamber of Commerce awards

St Albans Chamber of Commerce Green Award 2018 Winner, Godfreys Chip Shop. Picture: Blue Feather

Road Policing Unit targeting drivers under the influence in summer campaign

The Road Policing Unit will be targeting those driving under the influence this summer. Picture: ANTONY KELLY.

Harpenden teenager auctioning historic St Albans pictures for expedition

Lucas Connolly is fundraising for a World Challenge trip to Botswana. Picture: Submitted by Kathy Connolly
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists