Last chance to enter St Albans Chamber of Commerce awards

St Albans Chamber of Commerce awards

The nomination deadline is fast approaching for this year's St Albans Chamber of Commerce annual Community Business Awards.

Anyone who lives or works in this area can nominate a person or company, or themselves, for the awards, which recognises individuals or companies who have an outstanding contribution to the community.

Categories for this year's awards include Business Leader, sponsored by Rayner Essex; Young Employee, sponsored by Oaklands College; Best Restaurant sponsored by the Herts Advertiser; Community Champion sponsored by St Michael's Manor; Corporate Social Responsibility; Green Business; Business Growth; New Business 2019; and the President's Award.

It is being judged by directors of the St Albans Chamber Board, alongside the sponsors, using face to face interviews in the summer.

The awards ceremony will take place at Mercure St Albans Noke Hotel on October 10.

Nominate a business at www.stalbans-chamber.co.uk/nominations by Monday, June 24.