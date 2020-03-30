Advanced search

Armed police respond to alleged stabbing in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 12:06 30 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:06 30 March 2020

Armed police responded to reports of an alleged stabbing in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Armed police responded to reports of an alleged stabbing in St Albans. Picture: Archant

A woman in her 30s was taken to hospital after sustaining ‘alleged stab wounds’ in St Albans yesterday afternoon.

Police were called at 5.14pm to reports that a woman had been injured at a property in Bardwell Court.

Armed officers immediately attended the scene, but nobody was present on arrival.

A search was conducted in the area and the victim was located in Cell Barnes Lane. She had wounds to her abdomen and was taken to hospital.

Her injuries are not life-threatening.

The offender – a man who is believed to be known to the victim – remains outstanding at this time and officers are conducting enquiries to trace him.

The man is described as black, in his mid 20s, of a muscular build, with big eyes and a cut in/fade hairstyle.

Any witnesses or anyone with information should call the non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 41/26715/20.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Armed police respond to alleged stabbing in St Albans

Armed police responded to reports of an alleged stabbing in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Attic find lights up St Albans history

Society President Sandy Walkington (right) inspects the plans with Chris and Becky Shepherd from Becketts Avenue and son Alex. Photo taken prior to lockdown.

Tourist information centre may not be re-established in St Albans

The previous tourist information centre was located in the old town hall, which is now the St Albans Museum + Gallery. Picture: Elyse Marks

Council tax support for St Albans residents who have lost income due to coronavirus

St Albans district council is offering council tax support to anyone who has lost income due to the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust

Harpenden church calls for support for new community facility

The Harpenden parish community centre fundraising meeting in action. Picture: Michael Readman

