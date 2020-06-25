Advanced search

St Albans Cathedral hails Alban Pilgrimage ‘reimagined’ a huge success

PUBLISHED: 15:49 25 June 2020

St Albans Cathedral’s reimagined annual pilgrimage has been hailed a ‘huge success’ as 6,500 tune in to live stream.

The celebrations of St Alban, who was martyred on June 22 circa 300AD, were streamed online to replace the usual festivities.

You may also want to watch:

Special trails were created to tell the story of Alban. Local residents learnt the significance of red roses in Alban’s story and a Patronal Eucharist and virtual Pilgrimage was lived streamed on YouTube.

The Revd Dr Kevin Walton, Canon Chancellor said: “When we realised that we could not celebrate the Alban Pilgrimage in our usual way, we saw it as a great opportunity to reach out much more widely than usual. We put a call out to link churches across the world and throughout the Diocese to join us and send in images of their community for us to incorporate. It was a great delight for so many to share in this year’s celebration.”

In response to what he called ‘the brave new world’ of Zoom and digital meetings, Revd Richard Coles pointed out that places like St Albans Cathedral tell us that “Matter matters. It matters that we gather in flesh and blood… in places where those who have gone before us gave theirs as a sacrifice and marked it forever for Christ.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

St Albans and Harpenden residents cash in on driveway rentals

Driveways have been making their owners a mint across St Albans and Harpenden. Picture: Archant

Green light given to reopen St Albans pubs - but is it viable?

L-R: Mandy McNeil, BID co-chair, Dylans and The Boot landlord Sean Hughes, Ye Olde Fighting Cocks landlord Christo Tofalli, MP Daisy Cooper and White Lion pub events manager Alicia Nelson. Picture: Loudbird PR

Sofa left dumped in St Albans for two weeks

A sofa and some other rubbish has been dumped on Campfield Road, St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Former Hatfield police officer charged with sexual activity with a child

A former Hatfield police officer is due to appear at Oxford Magistrates Court. Picture: Helen Drake

St Albans waste and recycling centre set to reopen this week

St Albans Waste and Recycling Centre is set to reopen this week. Picture: Google

Most Read

St Albans and Harpenden residents cash in on driveway rentals

Driveways have been making their owners a mint across St Albans and Harpenden. Picture: Archant

Green light given to reopen St Albans pubs - but is it viable?

L-R: Mandy McNeil, BID co-chair, Dylans and The Boot landlord Sean Hughes, Ye Olde Fighting Cocks landlord Christo Tofalli, MP Daisy Cooper and White Lion pub events manager Alicia Nelson. Picture: Loudbird PR

Sofa left dumped in St Albans for two weeks

A sofa and some other rubbish has been dumped on Campfield Road, St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Former Hatfield police officer charged with sexual activity with a child

A former Hatfield police officer is due to appear at Oxford Magistrates Court. Picture: Helen Drake

St Albans waste and recycling centre set to reopen this week

St Albans Waste and Recycling Centre is set to reopen this week. Picture: Google

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans Cathedral hails Alban Pilgrimage ‘reimagined’ a huge success

Non-league clubs facing further financial hit as FA slash cup prize funds

Potters Bar Town made the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup last season. Picture: DANNY LOO

Harpenden girls return to school

St Hilda's pupils in Harpenden returned to school this week. Picture: Supplied

Westminster Diary: How the Rashford effect changed government policy

The government has decided to extend free school meals over the summer holidays after increasing pressure from the likes of Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford. Picture: MIKE EGERTON/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

Faith Focus: Aspirations for unity are not reflected in reality

Anna McCrum