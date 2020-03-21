St Albans Cathedral to live stream Mothering Sunday service

St Albans Cathedral will be live streaming its Mothering Sunday service on YouTube.

In a first for the St Albans place of worship, the Abbey will be streaming Sunday’s Holy Eucharist at 10am.

The Dean will be leading the service on Sunday, March 22.

Afterwards, complimentary daffodil posies will be available to collect from the West End of the Cathedral from 11am as a gift on this special occasion.

As part of the Holy Eucharist, these posies will be blessed by the Dean.

All are welcome to tune in on St Albans Cathedral’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/stalbanscathedral