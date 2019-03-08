Walk on the moon at St Albans Cathedral

St Albans Cathedral is hosting a light and sound display to celebrate 50 years since the Apollo Moon landings. Picture: Luxmuralis Archant

It's one small step for man and one giant leap for St Albans Cathedral as visitors are invited on a 'space voyage' to mark the 50th anniversary of the Apollo Moon landing.

A space-themed sound and light show will be emblazoned across the cathedral's interior and exterior from October 28 to November 1, immersing visitors in a display of cosmic light and sound.

The installation was produced by Luxmuralis, a collaborative team of artists, and will turn the cathedral's facade into a journey across the galaxy. A special installation will also use NASA imagery of the lunar service, allowing visitors to 'walk on the moon'.

The Dean of St Albans Cathedral, Rev Dr Jeffrey John, said: "This is a spectacular, unmissable experience which will dazzle your eyes and expand your horizons to infinity."

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, August 1 at www.stalbanscathedral.org