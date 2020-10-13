Can you help to make the St Albans fireworks event a reality?

Cathedral fireworks, St Albans Archant

A one-of-a-kind fireworks display planned to light the skies above St Albans this November is getting closer to becoming a reality.

but St Albans Cathedral still needs help from donations to their fundraising page which has currently raised £18,694.

At least £20,000 is needed to pay for the fireworks, but it is hoped a total of £30,000 can be raised so local charities can benefit from the display, as usually happens.

‘Look Up Together’ will be visible to many residents from their doorstep, back garden or balcony and also live on YouTube.

The aerial display rising 300-400ft above the city, is due to take place on Saturday, November 7 at 6pm, but can’t go ahead without a successful crowdfunding campaign.

Paul Dean of St Albans Cathedral explained: “We were inspired by New York’s July celebrations, with Macy’s organising aerial displays that could be seen without people needing to leave their homes. So here we are, planning to do something similar in St Albans.”

The funds raised will go towards The Hospice of St Francis – a charity proving free care for those managing, or recovering from, serious illness, across the county; Youth Talk – a confidential counselling service for young people aged 13-25 who live, work or receive education in the district; and helping the Cathedral’s financial recovery from COVID-19.

Lucy Hume of The Hospice of St Francis said: “We are so grateful to the Cathedral and wider committee for their innovation and commitment to making a successful event for the residents of St Albans this year.”

To help make this happen visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/st-albans-fireworks-look-up-together