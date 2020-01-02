Advanced search

St Albans family get a purrfect start to their new year after being reunited with missing cat

PUBLISHED: 14:04 02 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:08 02 January 2020

Missing St Albans ginger tom cat Thor was happily back at home with his family in time for the new year. Picture: Karen Gordon

A St Albans family are 'overjoyed' to have found their ginger tom cat via social media after he went missing for over three months.

Mum Karen Gordon of Puddingstone Lane, her husband Chris, their son Hugo and their daughter Miranda became increasingly worried when he vanished on September 19 and did not return.

She said: "We had all been so, so sad since Thor went missing. As the months passed we honestly thought that the worst had happened. I actually thought before Christmas that it would be the best present ever if we could have our boy back."

The family think that their 18-month-old ginger and white cat walked over two miles from their home in Highfield to London Colney, where he became known as the 'Willows Farm' cat over time.

He then walked into The Green Dragon pub in Waterside, where he was reunited with his owners through the St Albans cat owners Facebook page on December 29.

The family was at a friend's house when they saw what looked like Thor on the Facebook page. They immediately left and went to The Green Dragon pub, where he ran over to them and started rubbing against them.

Karen said: "We wonder what on earth he has been up to for the 101 days he was missing. Maybe he fancied a stroll to the pub when Willows was closed on Christmas Day, who knows? That's what I would have done if it were me!

"It was such a fantastic thing to see him again and to feel him snuggle into me."

Karen added: "I would urge people who keep seeing the same cat out and about to get it checked by a vet for a microchip if they think it could be lost. It is wonderful to have him home with us for 2020!

"I am so grateful to the cat lovers on Facebook for helping to reunite us with Thor."

Thor was healthy when he was found, and the family said since he got back on Sunday all he has done is sleep and cuddle up to them.

They added that the cat across the road - Chevy - will be excited to see him when they let him out again.

