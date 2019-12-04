Advanced search

Phone and jewellery stolen in St Albans burglary

PUBLISHED: 10:15 04 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:15 04 December 2019

Police are investigating a burglary in Carlisle Avenue, St Albans. Picture: Archant

Police are investigating a burglary in Carlisle Avenue, St Albans. Picture: Archant

A house in St Albans was broken into while the occupants were away.

Police were called at around 2.10pm on Monday, December 2, to reports of a burglary in Carlisle Avenue.

The property was broken into by unknown means between 10.30am on Saturday, November 30 and 4pm on Sunday, December 1.

Multiple items were found to be missing, including a phone and several pieces of jewellery.

The police investigation is ongoing, and anyone who was in the area around that time who may have witnessed something suspicious, or seen the incident take place, is asked to get in touch.

Information can be reported online at herts.police.uk/report, or by calling the non-emergency number 101 and quoting crime reference number 41/108696/19.

