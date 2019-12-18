Advanced search

St Albans charity volunteer awarded after caring for brain-injured son

PUBLISHED: 06:59 19 December 2019

Lesley McGuire from St Albans received an award after spending nine years caring for her brain-injured son Keith and volunteering for Headway Hertfordshire. Picture: Headway

Lesley McGuire from St Albans received an award after spending nine years caring for her brain-injured son Keith and volunteering for Headway Hertfordshire. Picture: Headway

Archant

A 72-year-old charity volunteer from St Albans received a runner-up prize after dedicating the past nine years of her life to caring for her injured son.

Lesley McGuire was nominated for the Stephen McAleese Outstanding Contribution to Headway Award for her work volunteering for brain injury charity Headway Hertfordshire.

Her son Keith McGuire sustained a traumatic brain injury in 2010, and Lesley became his full-time carer and later went on to volunteer at the charity which supported him throughout his recovery.

Keith passed away earlier this year after a battle with cancer, but his legacy has lived on through Lesley and her determination to support others with a brain injury. She now runs a number of the charity's peer support groups.

Lesley said: "We're like a little family at Headway Hertfordshire. It's great to be able to speak to others who understand your struggles.

You may also want to watch:

"Because brain injury is a hidden disability, people don't understand what you're going through. There's hardly any understanding about its effects so it can be difficult to find help.

"If I just stayed at home I know that I'd feel worse about my situation, but volunteering at Headway Hertfordshire has given my life purpose. I don't know what I would do without it."

In the early days of Keith's recovery, he was able to access support from Headway Hertfordshire. He said: "Before I attended my first session at Headway, I thought to myself 'why am I going, what can they do for me when they don't understand what I've been through?'

"Back in those days I was extremely negative, but then after looking around and seeing others going through similar experiences, the penny dropped. I changed my opinion and I knew I was in a place where people could truly help me."

John Archer, chief executive of Headway Hertfordshire, said: "I decided to nominate Lesley on behalf of everyone whose lives she has made a difference to, and on behalf of her late son Keith as a way of thanking her for all she did for him.

"She's a one in a million volunteer and any charity would be lucky to have her."

Lesley received her prize at a ceremony on Friday, December 6, held at the InterContinental London Park Lane, Mayfair.

Most Read

St Albans thieves are foiled by cupcake crimefighter

St Albans businesswoman Luisa Zissman praised the police for their quick response

Hertfordshire County Council staff disciplined after fraud allegations

The Hertfordshire County Council offices in Stevenage, where the shared anti-fraud service is based. Picture: Google Street View

Revealed: Hertfordshire’s most expensive streets

The Warren in Radlett is Hertfordshire's most expensive address. Picture: Google Street View

Plans drawn up for 124-acre solar farm on the edge of St Albans

A solar farm has been proposed for land at Smallford Pit in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Election aftermath: did St Albans MP Anne Main lose touch with her constituents?

St Albans MP Anne Main raised the issue of the Loan Charge during a Finance Bill debate in the Commons.

Most Read

St Albans thieves are foiled by cupcake crimefighter

St Albans businesswoman Luisa Zissman praised the police for their quick response

Hertfordshire County Council staff disciplined after fraud allegations

The Hertfordshire County Council offices in Stevenage, where the shared anti-fraud service is based. Picture: Google Street View

Revealed: Hertfordshire’s most expensive streets

The Warren in Radlett is Hertfordshire's most expensive address. Picture: Google Street View

Plans drawn up for 124-acre solar farm on the edge of St Albans

A solar farm has been proposed for land at Smallford Pit in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Election aftermath: did St Albans MP Anne Main lose touch with her constituents?

St Albans MP Anne Main raised the issue of the Loan Charge during a Finance Bill debate in the Commons.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans charity volunteer awarded after caring for brain-injured son

Lesley McGuire from St Albans received an award after spending nine years caring for her brain-injured son Keith and volunteering for Headway Hertfordshire. Picture: Headway

Derby delight for Saints as promotion bid continues but Vees show promise for 2020

Verulamians V St Albans . Picture: Karyn Haddon

Potential fallout could affect St Albans City as winding-up petition against Bury dismissed

Bury FC have had a winding-up petition against them dismissed. Picture: PETER BYRNE/PA

Entrepreneur launches CBD-infused gin from St Albans kitchen

Sally Wynter developed the CBD-infused gin in her kitchen in Lattimore Road Picture: Sally Wynter

Replace trees removed from Herts highways, county councillor pleads

The motion called for trees taken from the side of the road to be replaced. Picture: Pixabay.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists