St Albans care providers joining in The Good Care Month to celebrate workers

PUBLISHED: 14:54 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:54 19 July 2019

Nicola Eggerton from Clare Lodge in St Albans is celebrating The Good Care Month in Herts. Picture: HCC

Archant

Compassionate care workers in Hertfordshire who give back to the community are being celebrated throughout the month of July.

Many people rely on care workers, be that in care homes or through home visits, and Hertfordshire County Council (HCC) wants to show how much it values their contribution.

St Albans-based care providers will be hosting events in July as part of The Good Care Month initiative.

This hopes to inspire enthusiasm for the care sector and is celebrating individuals who deserve to be recognised.

It is an opportunity for the wider public to share their thanks on social media to any care workers who have made a difference to them or someone they know, or to share a positive care story.

HCC is also launching the new Hertfordshire Care Professional Standards Academy, where care workers can demonstrate their qualifications to employers and earn skill development rewards.

An individual who has made an impact is Nicola Eggerton, who works at B&M's Clare Lodge in St Albans and has been in the care profession for 18 years.

Having started training with B&M Care after leaving school, Nicola has gone on to become team leader in her workplace.

Nicola values giving people the independence that they deserve during their later years. She also notes how much she has learnt from the elderly residents and their life experiences.

She said: "I'd definitely recommend a career in care to other people; it is a good job to be in.

"It shows responsibility, promoting elderly care, welfare and independence for the people you look after and it is also nice to know you're giving back to people."

There are currently 31,000 people working in adult social care in Hertfordshire, but each year 4,000 new care workers need to be recruited to keep pace with an increasing demand in the county.

HCC is looking for caring and enthusiastic people to join the profession.

If you are interested to learn more, visit www.hertsgoodcare.com.

