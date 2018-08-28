Advanced search

St Albans care provider ‘over the moon’ with CQC rating

PUBLISHED: 18:55 23 January 2019

Ash Sajjad, managing director of Caremark St Albans & Dacorum. Picture: Rev PR

Archant

A care provider which looks after people at home in St Albans and Harpenden has received a ‘good’ rating from the Care Quality Commission.

Ash Sajjad, managing director of Caremark St Albans & Dacorum, with the Caremark team. Picture: Rev PRAsh Sajjad, managing director of Caremark St Albans & Dacorum, with the Caremark team. Picture: Rev PR

Caremark Dacorum & St Albans, which is based in Hemel Hempstead, was inspected last month and received a ‘good’ rating in all categories, including safety, effectiveness, caring, responsiveness and leadership.

The care provider, managed by Ahsan Sajjad, known as Ash, offers in-home, personal and specialist care to people living in St Albans, Hemel Hempstead and the surrounding areas.

The report stated: “People told us they feel safe being cared for by staff from Caremark. One relative told us ‘I have no concerns in relation to safety. I know the care staff turn up regularly and there have never been any concerns.’

“Care plans were personalised and contained detailed information regarding all aspects of a person’s individual needs. We saw that the management team reviewed care plans and risk assessments regularly, for example if a person went into hospital their care would be reassessed along with any changes to the level of risk upon their return home.”

Staff were also praised for being kind and caring, and developing positive and meaningful relationships with the people they support.

The inspection was the first carried out on the care provider since Ash received his CQC registration in October 2017. The company was also awarded an ‘excellent’ rating following an inspection by the directors of adult social services.

One user said their only criticism of the service was the care staff occasionally changing at short notice, without the service user being informed, however the manager told inspectors they would look into ensuring this does not happen.

Ash, who also runs Caremark in Welwyn Hatfield and North Herts, said: “We’re over the moon with this result. This rating comes from months of innovation and effort from each and every one of our care workers and office staff - I honestly couldn’t ask for a better team.

“Making a positive impact on our client’s lives is what drives us all to go above and beyond, but, for me, one of the best things about running this business is the opportunities I’m able to offer my staff.”

