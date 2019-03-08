St Albans care homes win awards in annual ceremony

The housekeeping team from Fosse House in St Albans at the Quantum Care awards. Picture: Quantum Care Archant

Two St Albans care homes scooped prizes in a care awards ceremony held at Sopwell House.

Zoe Hiscox, home manager at Fosse House care home in St Albans, won the 'best registered manager' award at the Quantum Care awards. Picture: Quantum Care Zoe Hiscox, home manager at Fosse House care home in St Albans, won the 'best registered manager' award at the Quantum Care awards. Picture: Quantum Care

Fosse House in Ermine Way and Vesta Lodge in Watling View took home four awards between them at the Quantum Care annual awards ceremony.

The ceremony, which included a champagne reception and three-course meal, was hosted by Quantum Care's director of operations Stewart Mynott.

Coni Anang, home manager at Vesta Lodge care home in St Albans, won the 'service improvement' award at the Quantum Care awards. Picture: Quantum Care Coni Anang, home manager at Vesta Lodge care home in St Albans, won the 'service improvement' award at the Quantum Care awards. Picture: Quantum Care

Fosse House received three awards including best housekeeping team, outstanding dementia care and the best registered manager award for home manager Zoe Hiscox. Coni Anang, home manager at Vesta Lodge, also won the service improvement award.

Guests at the ceremony included Iain McBeath, director of adult care services in Herts, Cllr Richard Roberts, Herts county council's executive member for adult social care and health, and representatives from Age UK.

Fosse House care home in St Albans, won several awards at the Quantum Care awards. Picture: Quantum Care Fosse House care home in St Albans, won several awards at the Quantum Care awards. Picture: Quantum Care

Cllr Richard Roberts, Herts county council executive member for adult social care and health, at the Quantum Care awards in St Albans. Picture: Quantum Care Cllr Richard Roberts, Herts county council executive member for adult social care and health, at the Quantum Care awards in St Albans. Picture: Quantum Care

