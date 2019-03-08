St Albans care homes win awards in annual ceremony
PUBLISHED: 16:59 26 October 2019
Two St Albans care homes scooped prizes in a care awards ceremony held at Sopwell House.
Fosse House in Ermine Way and Vesta Lodge in Watling View took home four awards between them at the Quantum Care annual awards ceremony.
The ceremony, which included a champagne reception and three-course meal, was hosted by Quantum Care's director of operations Stewart Mynott.
Fosse House received three awards including best housekeeping team, outstanding dementia care and the best registered manager award for home manager Zoe Hiscox. Coni Anang, home manager at Vesta Lodge, also won the service improvement award.
Guests at the ceremony included Iain McBeath, director of adult care services in Herts, Cllr Richard Roberts, Herts county council's executive member for adult social care and health, and representatives from Age UK.